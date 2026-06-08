Millions of students are finishing school this summer. Many still don't know what's next.

As pressure mounts on young people to decide what comes next, growing numbers are choosing international experiences to gain clarity, confidence and real-world skills.

Zurich, 8 June 2026 - Across Europe, millions of students are completing their final school exams and preparing for one of the biggest decisions of their lives: what comes next.

For many young people, the transition from school to adulthood comes with significant pressure. Whether considering higher education, vocational training, apprenticeships or entering the workforce, students are often expected to make decisions that could shape their future while still figuring out who they are and what they want from life.

Increasingly, some are choosing to take a different path before committing to their next step: a structured gap year abroad.

Far from being a year off, today's gap year is increasingly viewed as an opportunity to gain valuable life experience, improve language skills, explore career interests and develop the confidence needed to make more informed decisions about the future.

"Young people today face an enormous amount of pressure to have their future mapped out before they've had the opportunity to experience much of the world beyond school," says Linus Jonsson, Program Director Gap Year at EF Language Abroad.

"Taking time to live abroad, learn a language and experience a different culture can help young people to better understand themselves, their interests and the opportunities available to them before making major educational or career decisions."

Taking Time Before the Next Step Is Becoming More Common

The traditional expectation that students should move directly from school into further education or employment is evolving.

According to the OECD's Education at a Glance 2025, 44% of students across OECD countries enter tertiary education at least one year after completing secondary education, highlighting the growing acceptance of alternative pathways between school and further study.

Research also suggests that taking time before committing to a particular educational path can have lasting benefits. According to analysis from the Centre for the Promotion of Imports (CBI), 60% of gap-year participants said their experience helped them decide what to study, while 66% reported being more motivated when they eventually started their studies.

These findings reflect a broader shift in attitudes towards education and career planning. Rather than seeing time between school and the next step as a delay, many students increasingly view it as an investment in personal growth and future success.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

While gap years have traditionally been associated with travel, today's programmes often combine language learning with internships, volunteering, university preparation, professional development and cultural immersion.

These experiences can help young people develop skills that employers increasingly value, including adaptability, resilience, communication, problem-solving and intercultural awareness.

In an increasingly global workplace, international experience and language proficiency can also help students stand out when applying for future educational programmes or jobs.

Former participants frequently cite improved self-confidence, greater independence and a clearer sense of direction among the most valuable outcomes of spending time abroad.

"My gap year took me out of my comfort zone so many times – and my life is better because of it," says Annabel H., who spent a year abroad after graduating. "If anyone is searching for a path to follow, a way to achieve their goals, or even just who they are, they need to take a gap year."

There Is No Single Right Path

As exam season comes to an end and young people across Europe begin making decisions about their future, education experts say there is growing recognition that success is not determined by how quickly someone progresses from one stage of life to the next.

For some students, moving directly into higher education, vocational training or employment will be the right choice. For others, taking time to gain experience, develop new skills and explore the world may provide a stronger foundation for whatever comes next.

"The most important thing is not choosing the fastest route," adds Jonsson. "It's choosing a path that gives young people the confidence, skills and perspective they need to thrive in the future."



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Notes to Editors

Sources:

OECD, Education at a Glance 2025: 44% of students across OECD countries enter tertiary education at least one year after completing secondary education.

Centre for the Promotion of Imports (CBI), Gap Year Tourism Market Analysis: 60% of participants reported that a gap year helped them decide what to study, while 66% said they were more motivated when they began their studies.

About EF Language Abroad

EF Language Abroad offers immersive language learning experiences for students of all ages at EF-managed year-round campuses worldwide. Programs range from short courses to long-term stays and combine language instruction with cultural immersion and international community.

About EF

Founded in 1965, EF (Education First) is a global education company with the mission of opening the world through education. EF offers language, travel, cultural exchange, and academic programs in over 100 countries.



Media contact: mediainquiry@ef.com

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