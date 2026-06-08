Logic Semiconductors Market Report 2026-2035 | Worth USD 254.34 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logic Semiconductors Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Logic Semiconductors Market Size was USD 155.25 Billion in 2025 and is Predicted to reach USD 254.34 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.06% during 2026–2035.”

Rapid Expansion of AI, Data Centers, and High-Performance Computing Driving Demand for Advanced Logic Semiconductor Solutions Globally

The demand for logic semiconductors is developing at a rapid pace around the globe, driven by the increasing usage of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and sophisticated data processing technologies. The fast growth of hyperscale data centers and high-performance computing environments demands strong processors, GPUs and application-specific integrated circuits that are capable of dealing with complicated workloads in an effective way. Moreover, the growing prevalence of smartphones, 5G infrastructure, IoT devices and digital transformation activities across sectors is driving the need for energy-efficient and high-performance semiconductor solutions.

Logic Semiconductors Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 155.25 Billion

: 155.25 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 254.34 Billion

: 254.34 Billion CAGR : 5.06% during 2026–2035

: 5.06% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)

Qualcomm Incorporated

Broadcom Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Texas Instruments Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

MediaTek Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (onsemi)

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Apple Inc.

UNISOC

Logic Semiconductors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Type (Special Purpose Logic, Display Drivers, General Purpose Logic, Application Specific Integrated Circuit, Programmable Logic Devices)

•By End-User (Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Segment Dominated the Market; Programmable Logic Devices Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Application certain Integrated Circuit (ASIC) category had the largest market share of the Logic Semiconductors Market in 2025, accounting for over 38% of the market owing to their high efficiency, speed and flexibility to be tailored for certain applications. Programmable Logic Devices are seeing tremendous growth due to the rise in the need for flexible and adaptive hardware components.

By End-User, Consumer Electronics Segment Dominated the Market; Automotive Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The consumer electronics category had over 34% of the market share in 2025, because to high worldwide demand for smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, smart TVs, wearables, and connected consumer goods. Automotive is the fastest-growing segment as there is an increased use of electronics in the automobiles, such as ADAS, infotainment, electrified powertrain, and autonomous driving features.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America held about 47.19% of the global Logic Semiconductors Market revenue. This is due to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers, strong research & development infrastructure and rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud computing and high-performance computing. The U.S. has led the way, with heavy expenditures in semiconductor design and manufacture, and construction of data centers.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to see the highest growth throughout the projected period due to the rapid development of semiconductor manufacturing facilities and increasing usage of AI, IoT, 5G and smart electronics. Regions such as China, Japan, South Korea and India are putting a lot of money into semiconductor innovation, chip production and technology infrastructure, which is helping to drive solid regional market growth.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Intel expanded AI infrastructure collaborations across Xeon 6 and hybrid AI PC ecosystems, enabling agentic AI workloads and improving edge inference capabilities across enterprise and data center environments.

Intel expanded AI infrastructure collaborations across Xeon 6 and hybrid AI PC ecosystems, enabling agentic AI workloads and improving edge inference capabilities across enterprise and data center environments. 2026: AMD launched Ryzen AI Embedded processors for automotive, industrial, and physical AI applications, integrating CPU, GPU, and NPU technologies to strengthen edge AI computing performance.

Exclusive Sections of the Logic Semiconductors Market Report (The USPs):

LOGIC SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY & PROCESS NODE METRICS – helps you analyze adoption trends across ASICs, PLDs, processors, advanced fabrication nodes, and heterogeneous integration technologies.

– helps you analyze adoption trends across ASICs, PLDs, processors, advanced fabrication nodes, and heterogeneous integration technologies. AI, DATA CENTER & HIGH-PERFORMANCE COMPUTING METRICS – helps you evaluate semiconductor demand generated by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, and advanced computing workloads.

– helps you evaluate semiconductor demand generated by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, and advanced computing workloads. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS & CONNECTED DEVICE ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across smartphones, wearables, gaming devices, smart TVs, IoT products, and connected consumer ecosystems.

– helps you understand usage trends across smartphones, wearables, gaming devices, smart TVs, IoT products, and connected consumer ecosystems. AUTOMOTIVE & INTELLIGENT MOBILITY SEMICONDUCTOR METRICS – helps you assess demand across electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems, ADAS platforms, infotainment technologies, and vehicle connectivity solutions.

– helps you assess demand across electric vehicles, autonomous driving systems, ADAS platforms, infotainment technologies, and vehicle connectivity solutions. SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN INVESTMENT METRICS – helps you identify developments in fabrication facilities, capacity expansion initiatives, localization strategies, and advanced semiconductor manufacturing investments.

– helps you identify developments in fabrication facilities, capacity expansion initiatives, localization strategies, and advanced semiconductor manufacturing investments. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & LOGIC SEMICONDUCTOR INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading semiconductor companies based on product innovation, AI chip development, manufacturing capabilities, strategic partnerships, and global market expansion initiatives.

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