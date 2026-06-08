Micro Mobility Market to Surpass USD 11 Billion by 2031 Driven by Urban Congestion & Sustainable Transportation Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the micro mobility market size is expected to grow from USD 5.26 billion in 2026 to USD 11.07 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.05%. Market growth is being driven by increasing urban congestion, rising demand for convenient last-mile transportation, and growing adoption of e-bikes and e-scooters. Advances in lithium-ion battery technology, expanding shared mobility services, and supportive government initiatives are further accelerating market expansion, particularly across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Micro Mobility Market Trends and Drivers

Declining Li-Ion Battery Prices Extend Vehicle Range and Operating Time: Declining battery costs are making micro mobility vehicles more affordable while improving range and operational efficiency. Advances in battery management technology are extending battery lifespan and reducing ownership costs for both consumers and fleet operators. At the same time, the expansion of battery-swapping infrastructure is helping minimize charging downtime, improving convenience for commuters and commercial users.

“Assessment of the micro-mobility market requires careful evaluation of evolving adoption patterns, regulatory developments, and investment activity across regions. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research approach that combines multiple data sources and validation layers, providing decision-makers with a transparent and consistently benchmarked view of market dynamics” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Rising Urban Congestion and Shifting Post-Pandemic Travel Preferences: Growing traffic congestion and changing commuting preferences are encouraging consumers to adopt flexible transportation options such as e-bikes and e-scooters. The shift toward convenient, door-to-door mobility is gaining momentum, particularly in urban areas where these vehicles support commuting, errands, and recreational travel. Investments in dedicated lanes and supporting infrastructure are further strengthening the long-term growth of micro mobility solutions.

Micro Mobility Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the largest regional market for micro mobility, supported by strong adoption of electric two-wheelers, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and favorable government policies. Growing consumer demand for affordable transportation solutions, combined with investments in sustainable mobility initiatives, continues to strengthen the region's position in the global market.

Europe is emerging as the fastest-growing market for micro mobility, supported by strong sustainability initiatives, favourable regulations, and increasing adoption of e-bikes. Market growth is further driven by operator consolidation, a stronger focus on profitability, and rising demand for cargo bikes as businesses seek efficient and environmentally friendly urban delivery solutions.

Micro Mobility Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Electric Kick Scooters

Electric Mopeds

Electric Bicycles

Electric Skateboards

Electric Cargo Bikes

By Battery Type

Sealed Lead Acid Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Batteries

By Voltage

Below 24V

36V

48V

Above 48V



By Sharing Model

Docked Sharing Systems

Dockless Sharing Systems



Subscription-Based Mobility Services

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/micro-mobility-market?utm_source=globenewswire



Micro Mobility Companies

Lime

Bird Global Inc.

Tier Mobility

Dott

Voi Technology

Beam Mobility

Yulu Bikes

Helbiz

Superpedestrian

Spin

Bolt Technologies

Neuron Mobility

Scooterson

Segway-Ninebot

NIU Technologies



Rad Power Bikes

Cowboy

Zoomo

RidePanda



Industry Related Reports by Mordor Intelligence

Automotive Bushing Market Size: The automotive bushing market is projected to reach USD 180.43 billion in 2026 and is expected to grow to USD 226.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.62% during 2026–2031. Market growth is mainly supported by increasing vehicle production, rising demand for improved ride comfort and vibration control, and the growing integration of advanced suspension components in modern vehicles.

Electric Vehicle Sensor Market Share: The Electric Vehicle Sensor Market is projected to grow from USD 12.37 billion in 2026 to USD 25.17 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of about 15.28% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing sensor content in EVs to support battery management, high-voltage powertrain monitoring, ADAS and safety systems, and advanced vehicle electronics as OEMs enhance performance, reliability, and functional safety in electric platforms



Get More information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicle-sensor-market?utm_source=globenewswire



Car Audio Market Trends: The Car Audio Market is projected to grow from USD 13.46 billion in 2026 to USD 21.61 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.93%. Market growth is being driven by rising consumer demand for premium in-vehicle entertainment systems, increasing integration of connected and smart audio technologies, and growing production of passenger vehicles equipped with advanced infotainment features.



About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.