Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 23

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 30 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



08 June 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 23

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 23:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,334,416317.76211,377,313,148
01 June 202628,412332,98809,460,855
02 June 2026139,379330.370446,046,701
03 June 2026112,956328.941437,155,900
04 June 202663,856328.981821,007,462
05 June 2026000
Total accumulated over week 23344,603329.8605113,670,924
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,679,019318.65311,490,984,072

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.574% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
01 June 202616,515332.67115,494,063
02 June 202686,821330.398028,685,485
03 June 202673,305328.950324,113,702
04 June 202634,651328.954411,398,599
05 June 202600.00000
Total accumulated over week 23211,292329.836769,691,849
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,957,818318.4289941,854,588


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
01 June 202611,897333.42793,966,792
02 June 202652,558330.324917,361,216
03 June 202639,651328.925013,042,205
04 June 202629,205329.01439,608,863
05 June 202600.00000
Total accumulated over week 23133,311329.898343,979,076
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,721,201319.0386549,129,491


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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