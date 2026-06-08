Company announcement no. 30 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







08 June 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 23

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 23:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,334,416 317.7621 1,377,313,148 01 June 2026 28,412 332,9880 9,460,855 02 June 2026 139,379 330.3704 46,046,701 03 June 2026 112,956 328.9414 37,155,900 04 June 2026 63,856 328.9818 21,007,462 05 June 2026 0 0 0 Total accumulated over week 23 344,603 329.8605 113,670,924 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,679,019 318.6531 1,490,984,072

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.574% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 01 June 2026 16,515 332.6711 5,494,063 02 June 2026 86,821 330.3980 28,685,485 03 June 2026 73,305 328.9503 24,113,702 04 June 2026 34,651 328.9544 11,398,599 05 June 2026 0 0.0000 0 Total accumulated over week 23 211,292 329.8367 69,691,849 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,957,818 318.4289 941,854,588





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 01 June 2026 11,897 333.4279 3,966,792 02 June 2026 52,558 330.3249 17,361,216 03 June 2026 39,651 328.9250 13,042,205 04 June 2026 29,205 329.0143 9,608,863 05 June 2026 0 0.0000 0 Total accumulated over week 23 133,311 329.8983 43,979,076 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,721,201 319.0386 549,129,491





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