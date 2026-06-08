|Company announcement no. 30 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
08 June 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 23
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 23:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,334,416
|317.7621
|1,377,313,148
|01 June 2026
|28,412
|332,9880
|9,460,855
|02 June 2026
|139,379
|330.3704
|46,046,701
|03 June 2026
|112,956
|328.9414
|37,155,900
|04 June 2026
|63,856
|328.9818
|21,007,462
|05 June 2026
|0
|0
|0
|Total accumulated over week 23
|344,603
|329.8605
|113,670,924
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,679,019
|318.6531
|1,490,984,072
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.574% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|01 June 2026
|16,515
|332.6711
|5,494,063
|02 June 2026
|86,821
|330.3980
|28,685,485
|03 June 2026
|73,305
|328.9503
|24,113,702
|04 June 2026
|34,651
|328.9544
|11,398,599
|05 June 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|Total accumulated over week 23
|211,292
|329.8367
|69,691,849
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,957,818
|318.4289
|941,854,588
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|01 June 2026
|11,897
|333.4279
|3,966,792
|02 June 2026
|52,558
|330.3249
|17,361,216
|03 June 2026
|39,651
|328.9250
|13,042,205
|04 June 2026
|29,205
|329.0143
|9,608,863
|05 June 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|Total accumulated over week 23
|133,311
|329.8983
|43,979,076
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,721,201
|319.0386
|549,129,491
Attachment