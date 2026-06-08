Alvotech announces FDA acceptance of Biologics License Application for AVT16, a proposed interchangeable biosimilar to Entyvio®

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO; ALVO-SDB), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review a Biologics License Application (BLA) for AVT16, a proposed interchangeable biosimilar to Entyvio® (vedolizumab) lyophilized vial for intravenous administration.

Under a partnership with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), Alvotech is responsible for development and manufacturing of AVT16, while Teva is responsible for commercialization.

“FDA acceptance of the BLA for AVT16 is another important step in advancing our mission to increase access to biologic medicines for patients worldwide,” said Joseph McClellan, Chief Operating Officer of Alvotech. “Our proposed interchangeable biosimilar to Entyvio builds on our experience in immunology and reflects the strength of our fully integrated development and manufacturing platform.”

Entyvio is a biologic medicine approved for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

AVT16 is among Alvotech’s disclosed biosimilar candidates in immunology and form part of the company’s broader pipeline of biosimilar candidates aimed at expanding access to biologic medicines in major therapeutic areas.

The BLA submission is supported by a comprehensive data package, including analytical, pharmacokinetic, and immunogenicity data generated to support the demonstration of biosimilarity between AVT16 and the reference product.

AVT16 has been submitted as a proposed interchangeable biosimilar. In the United States, an interchangeable biosimilar may be substituted for the reference product at the pharmacy without the intervention of the prescriber, subject to applicable laws. If approved, AVT16 would add to the range of biosimilar options available to patients and healthcare providers in the United States.

In February 2026, Alvotech announced positive results from a pivotal pharmacokinetic study for AVT80, a proposed biosimilar to Entyvio for subcutaneous administration. The randomized, double-blind, single-dose, parallel-group, three-arm study compared AVT80 to Entyvio in healthy adult participants and met all its primary endpoints. Based on regulatory advice, the clinical study is considered pivotal to support the demonstration of clinical similarity for both AVT16 and AVT80.

About AVT16

AVT16 is a proposed interchangeable biosimilar candidate to Entyvio® (vedolizumab), a humanized monoclonal antibody. AVT16 is being developed as a lyophilized vial for intravenous administration. In the European Union, the European Medicines Agency has validated a Marketing Authorization Application covering both AVT16 (lyophilized vial) and AVT80 (pre-filled syringe and auto-injector). AVT16 and AVT80 are investigational products and have not received regulatory approval in any markets.

Biosimilarity and interchangeability have not been established by regulatory authorities and are not claimed.

About Entyvio®

Entyvio® (vedolizumab) is an integrin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Vedolizumab targets and binds specifically to the alpha-4-beta-7 integrin, which is involved in the migration of certain white blood cells into gastrointestinal tissue.

Use of trademarks

Entyvio® is a registered trademark of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The use of this trademark is solely for the purpose of identifying the reference product. Alvotech and Teva do not claim any rights to the trademark.

For further information, contact:

Media

Benedikt Stefansson

Sarah MacLeod

alvotech.media@alvotech.com

Investors

Dr. Balaji V Prasad

Benedikt Stefansson

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in biosimilars by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

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