Willis expands its international property facility with up to USD 60 million ‘Follow’ capacity per placement

LONDON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the expansion of its international property facility, now able to offer up to USD 60 million of follow capacity per placement. The facility’s expanded lead panel of Lloyd’s syndicates is able to quote competitively across a range of primary and excess layers.

The automatic follow capacity, which is supported by Willis’ algorithmic digital platform Neuron, has also expanded with new markets. The territories are specifically focused internationally, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada, with appetite for risks such as airports, leisure and hospitality, industrial sites, infrastructure, manufacturing, retail, tech and transportation.

Edward Day, head of international property, Willis direct and facultative, said: “Since launching the facility in 2024, we’ve seen strong, positive engagement from the market. Our clients benefit from a streamlined placement approach, powered by our algorithmic digital trading platform Neuron, that’s particularly useful for creating competitive alternative options or completing placements and filling gaps in layered programmes. We’ve now expanded the facility, increasing its capacity, allowing for competitive quotes and ensuring harmonised terms and conditions. This enhanced international property facility allows clients to get the coverage they need more quickly and efficiently, at the most competitive terms available.”

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Lauren David

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