EXURA Launches Four-Product Equipment Line for Knees Over Toes (ATG) Training

Miami, FL , June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXURA, an Amazon-native fitness equipment brand founded by Benjamin Schalchli, has launched a four-product line designed for athletes practicing the Knees Over Toes (ATG) training methodology popularized by coach Ben Patrick. The line includes the EXURA Slant Board, EXURA Tib Bar Adjustable, EXURA Solo Tib Bar, and EXURA Burn Rotator Machine, available through the company website at https://exura.io and on Amazon with Prime shipping in the United States.





The Knees Over Toes methodology is a strength and conditioning protocol that uses elevated-heel squats, tibialis anterior training, and full-range knee movements as part of an athletic training program. Google Trends data shows search interest in the term "knees over toes" has grown substantially since 2022, and the methodology's primary social media channel has surpassed two million followers.



EXURA's four products correspond to different elements of this training pattern. The Slant Board provides an adjustable angled platform for elevated-heel squats and step-ups. The Tib Bar Adjustable allows bilateral tibialis training and accommodates both standard and Olympic weight plates. The Solo Tib Bar serves a comparable exercise pattern for single-leg work. The Burn Rotator Machine is built for forearm and grip conditioning. Each EXURA product is sold under Amazon Brand Registry.



"I started training in this style myself and wanted equipment built around how the protocol is actually used day to day," said Schalchli, founder of EXURA. "The four products together cover the pattern that practitioners and coaches we spoke with described as their core toolkit."



EXURA is based in the United States and the company plans to expand the line in 2026 with additional joint-conditioning equipment. The full EXURA catalogue is available on the company's Amazon storefront at https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/522CD819-6EBD-4588-B04C-2741B509CEC6.





ABOUT EXURA

EXURA is a United States-based fitness equipment brand designing training tools for the Knees Over Toes methodology and joint conditioning. Founded by Benjamin Schalchli..