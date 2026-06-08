The Royal Society of Saint George, California Branch Presents Professor Lingyun Xiang with the Inaugural “Chairman’s Legacy Award”

Los Angeles, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Professor Lingyun Xiang holds the inaugural Chairman’s Legacy Award certificate and crystal trophy at the ceremony.

On April 26, 2026 local time, The Royal Society of Saint George, California Branch held its St. George’s Day Celebration and Awards Ceremony at the Jonathan Club Reagan Room in Los Angeles, United States. The Society formally presented Professor Lingyun Xiang with the inaugural Chairman’s Legacy Award.In recognition of his distinguished service, long-standing support and steadfast devotion to the work of the Society.

“Chairman’s Legacy Award”

The Royal Society of Saint George, California Branch “formally recognized” Professor Lingyun Xiang’s distinguished service and steadfast devotion to The Royal Society of Saint George, California Branch, and was honored to confer upon him the inaugural “Chairman’s Legacy Award.”

This honor is intended to thank Professor Lingyun Xiang for his exemplary contributions, especially his exceptional commitment to the Society’s work, including member engagement, event planning and execution, and the advancement of the Society’s charitable and humanitarian endeavors. Professor Lingyun Xiang’s diligence, loyalty and unfailing dedication have made a substantial contribution to the strength and standing of the Society, and are highly valued by those whom the Society serves.

Event Overview

The event was hosted by Ratu Muda Princess Karen Cantrell, Chairman of The Royal Society of Saint George, California Branch. The ceremony took place at the Jonathan Club Reagan Room, located at 545 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071. The event began at 11:00 a.m. with a champagne reception and guest photo session, followed from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. by lunch, the program and the awards ceremony.

Founded in 1895, the Jonathan Club on Figueroa Street in Los Angeles is one of the historic private membership clubs on the West Coast of the United States and has long been an important venue for exchange among figures from California’s political, business, cultural and broader social circles. Holding the ceremony at this venue reflected the formality of the event and aligned with the Society’s emphasis on tradition, ceremony and public service.

The Royal Society of Saint George is one of the United Kingdom’s historic patriotic societies. The Society is known as “The Premier Patriotic Society of England.” Founded in 1894, incorporated by Royal Charter and under the patronage of King Charles III, the California Branch has long been committed to carrying forward the spirit of Saint George, promoting British-American cultural exchange, community service, charitable cooperation and international friendship.

Award Presentation Scene

Photographs from the ceremony show Professor Lingyun Xiang attending the event in formal black attire and receiving the honorary certificate and crystal trophy on site. The certificate and trophy inscriptions show the presenting organization as “The Royal Society of Saint George,” the award title as “Chairman’s Legacy Award,” the recipient as Lingyun Xiang, and the award date as April 26, 2026.

During the award presentation, Ratu Muda Princess Karen Cantrell introduced the honoree to guests and presented the honorary certificate to Professor Lingyun Xiang. As the Society’s newly established and first-presented chairman-level honor, this award is intended to recognize individuals who have made sustained contributions to the Society’s mission, member cohesion, event execution, charitable endeavors and humanitarian service.

Significance of the Award

The word “Legacy” in the award title carries important meaning. It emphasizes not a single event or one-time achievement, but the influence, value and continuation of spirit formed by the honoree through long-term action, sustained service and steady contribution. Professor Lingyun Xiang’s receipt of the inaugural “Chairman’s Legacy Award” reflects the Society’s high recognition of his long-term service, loyal support and public influence.

For the Society, this award is not only an honor, but also an expectation for the future. The recognition letter states that the Society extends sincere thanks to Professor Lingyun Xiang and looks forward to his continued association with, and contribution to, the Society in the future. This statement also reflects the Society’s emphasis on long-term partnership, organizational cohesion and the continuation of its charitable mission.

Professor Lingyun Xiang has long focused on global economic development, social responsibility, cross-cultural exchange and international philanthropic cooperation. In related fields, he has continued to promote resource connection, philanthropic project collaboration and dialogue on international public issues. This award is both a formal recognition of his participation in the Society’s work and a representative example for Chinese scholars and philanthropy advocates participating in the affairs of international organizations.

Fiona Ma Attends and Takes Photo with Professor Lingyun Xiang

Fiona Ma, California’s 34th State Treasurer and a 2026 candidate for Lieutenant Governor of California, poses with Professor Lingyun Xiang at the event.

Notably, Fiona Ma, California’s 34th State Treasurer and a 2026 candidate for Lieutenant Governor of California, attended the St. George’s Day Celebration and Awards Ceremony and served as the keynote speaker. Photographs from the event show Fiona Ma and Professor Lingyun Xiang posing together in front of The Royal Society of Saint George, California Branch backdrop.

As an important public official in California, Fiona Ma has long been active in public finance, state government governance, economic development and community affairs. Her attendance as keynote speaker not only raised the public profile of the event, but also created a closer connection between the St. George’s Day Celebration and topics of local public governance, community cooperation and international exchange in California.

On-Site Interview and Guest Photos

During the award ceremony, Professor Lingyun Xiang also accepted an on-site media interview and shared his thoughts on the award, philanthropic practice and international exchange. Photographs from the event show Professor Lingyun Xiang speaking with media on site, demonstrating the honoree’s understanding of and response to the Society’s mission, philanthropic service and cross-cultural cooperation.



