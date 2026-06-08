OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2026 and Notice of Meeting
Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 January 2026, Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at https://www.octopusinvestments.com/apollovct
The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company to be held on 9 July 2026.
The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Andrew Humphries
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53