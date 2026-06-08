GEN Restaurant Group Secures Retail Placement at Save Mart Supermarkets with Six SKU Launch

CERRITOS, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), operator of GEN Korean BBQ, one of the largest full-service Korean BBQ restaurant chains in the United States, today announced that its consumer packaged goods products have been accepted for retail placement at Save Mart Supermarkets, a leading regional grocery chain across California and Nevada. GEN will launch six SKUs across all Save Mart store locations, with each location initially stocking one case per SKU.

Founded in Modesto, California in 1952, The Save Mart Companies is the largest regional grocer in California, operating nearly 200 stores across California and Nevada under the Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California, and FoodMaxx banners. For over 70 years, Save Mart has earned the trust and loyalty of millions of shoppers by prioritizing fresh, high-quality products, delivering genuine value, and maintaining a deep commitment to the communities it serves.

The six SKUs launching at Save Mart include GEN Beef Bulgogi, GEN Chicken Bulgogi, GEN Pork Bulgogi, GEN Kimchi Fried Rice, GEN Vegetable Fried Rice, and GEN Teriyaki Garlic Chicken. Products are prepared using the same recipes and quality standards featured across the Company’s restaurant operations, offering consumers a convenient way to recreate the GEN Korean BBQ experience at home. Distribution of the products to all Save Mart store locations is targeted to begin by the end of June.

The placement reflects growing mainstream consumer interest in Korean cuisine and the strength of the GEN brand’s crossover appeal beyond its restaurant locations. Save Mart joins a growing retail network that includes Costco, Stater Brothers, Albertsons, BevMo, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, as GEN continues to secure shelf space with some of the most recognizable grocery names in the Western United States. GEN’s entry into the grocery channel leverages the brand recognition built across its 50+ restaurant locations, positioning the Company to capture consumer demand for authentic Korean flavors in the at-home cooking market.

For more information or to locate a GEN Korean BBQ restaurant, visit www.genkoreanbbq.com.

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Restaurant Group (Nasdaq: GENK) owns and operates GEN Korean BBQ, a full-service Korean BBQ dining concept with 50+ locations across the United States. The Company is engaged in expanding its brand through retail, consumer packaged goods, and experiential channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect”, “will,” “may,” and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, including expectation relating to the Company’s CPG division, any statements regarding future revenue or revenue growth, any projections regarding the number of locations carrying our CPG products, any statements of belief or expectation, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, new information, or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Luke A. Hewko

1-562-356-9929

investor@genbbqoffice.com

Source: GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.