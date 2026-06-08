35/2026・Trifork Group: Weekly report on share buyback (correction)

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 8 June 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 35/2026

Correction: Weekly report on share buyback

This company announcement corrects the information stated in company announcement #34/2026:

Whereas the information about share buyback provided were correct (number of shares, average purchase price and transaction value), the respective dates of the buybacks were not updated.

On 27 February 2026, Trifork initiated a share buyback program in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buyback program runs from 2 March 2026 up to and including no later than 31 December 2026. For details, please see company announcement no. 15 of 27 February 2026.

Under the share buyback program, Trifork will purchase shares for up to a total of DKK 75 million (approximately EUR 10 million).

Under the program, the following transactions have been made:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total beginning 125,624 87.83 11,034,129 1 June 2026 1,828 92.15 168,450 2 June 2026 4,600 92.27 424,442 3 June 2026 4,700 90.28 424,316 4 June 2026 1,609 90.00 144,810 5 June 2026 Market closed Accumulated 138,361 88.15 12,196,147



A detailed overview of the daily transactions can be found here: https://investor.trifork.com/trifork-shares/.

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated amount of treasury shares acquired under the current share buyback program corresponds to 0.7% of the share capital of Trifork Group AG. Trifork Group owns 408,329 treasury shares in total, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital.



Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director, frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.

Learn more at trifork.com.

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