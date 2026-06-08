HP Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Tools

News Highlights:

Highlights HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) as a unified DEX platform, delivering visibility across multi-vendor devices and applications, with unique depth across PC, print and meeting room experiences

Signals a shift toward unified, cross-platform DEX platforms as enterprises look to manage growing IT complexity end-to-end

Reinforces the move from reactive IT support to proactive, AI-driven experience management focused on measurable business outcomes





PALO ALTO, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools. The report evaluates vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute in the evolving digital employee experience (DEX) market.

As organizations rethink business value creation in an increasingly volatile, distributed and high-stakes world, DEX has become synonymous with how work gets done. Providing employees with the tools, environments, and experiences that enable them to do their best work is now a strategic priority for CIOs and IT leaders.

With this transformation underway, HP has continued to advance its Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) to help organizations manage and improve digital employee experience at scale through data-driven insights, automation and proactive remediation.

“DEX is evolving. CIOs need a platform that can manage the full workforce experience, not just PC performance,” said Faisal Masud, Division President of Digital Services, HP Inc. “WXP is exactly that, delivering visibility and control across multi-vendor devices and applications with additional depth on HP devices. This recognition validates our role in defining what modern DEX should look like. We are proud to be a Leader in DEX as the category enters its next phase."

HP's Perspective on this Recognition

Gartner evaluates vendors in this market based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, a lens that assesses not only how well solutions meet enterprise needs today, but whether vendors can scale, evolve and deliver value as digital work becomes more complex. Being recognized as a Leader underscores HP’s ability to operate at global scale, execute consistently across large environments and invest for the long term in a rapidly evolving DEX market.

For IT leaders, this recognition for HP’s WXP matters because digital employee experience has evolved from a ‘nice to have’ to a strategic lever for delivering measurable improvements in workforce productivity, cost optimization and operational resilience. As collaboration platforms, hybrid work and device diversity continue to expand, a unified view across all employee technology touchpoints paired with employee experience insights gives IT the ability to anticipate, automate and accelerate IT tasks to prevent disruption to employee satisfaction, productivity or business results.

According to Gartner, WXP delivers that visibility through a SaaS-based platform hosted on Amazon Web Services, supporting Windows, macOS, Android, Linux and thin clients, while importing telemetry from iOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS, printers, collaboration technology and spaces, and IoT devices through integrations. Just as importantly, WXP brings experience data together across endpoints, applications, unified communications, virtualization environments and printers, enabling IT teams to move beyond siloed monitoring toward proactive, automated experience management.

What Sets HP Workforce Experience Platform Apart

WXP is designed to help IT leaders shift from traditional, reactive device management to a holistic workforce experience strategy, with unified visibility and control across employee computing, print and collaboration experiences. Key use cases include:

Cost Optimization: Gartner identified this as HP’s highest-scoring use case, citing deep hardware-level telemetry and Smart PC Refresh modeling to help extend device lifecycles and reduce costs.

Gartner identified this as HP’s highest-scoring use case, citing deep hardware-level telemetry and Smart PC Refresh modeling to help extend device lifecycles and reduce costs. Unified Communications Experience : Broad, API-driven monitoring across major collaboration platforms for more reliable meeting and collaboration experiences.

: Broad, API-driven monitoring across major collaboration platforms for more reliable meeting and collaboration experiences. Print Integration: WXP uniquely brings together actionable insights on printer experience and performance in a single solution.

WXP uniquely brings together actionable insights on printer experience and performance in a single solution. Endpoint Experience: Unique hardware-level management for HP devices, including firmware and BIOS update technologies.

Unique hardware-level management for HP devices, including firmware and BIOS update technologies. Workflows and Automation: Proactive remediation engines and low-code workflow orchestration to detect and resolve device instability automatically.

Proactive remediation engines and low-code workflow orchestration to detect and resolve device instability automatically. Industry Partnerships: Deep industry collaborations that facilitate strategic development of WXP capabilities in alignment with the latest employee experience technologies.





HP delivered 12 major WXP updates in 2025, above the market average, reflecting a rapid pace of innovation as the platform continues to mature.

HP’s Perspective on the DEX Market

From HP’s point of view, the DEX market is evolving beyond reactive troubleshooting toward preventive, AI-assisted experience management. IT leaders are increasingly expected to deliver measurable outcomes: fewer disruptions, faster resolution times, lower costs and better employee satisfaction.

HP believes the future of DEX lies in combining:

Deep device and hardware intelligence

Cross-platform experience visibility

AI-driven, predictive insights into both technology performance and employee sentiment

Automation that resolves issues before employees are impacted





WXP was built with this vision in mind. Gartner’s recognition reinforces that direction.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, Dan Wilson, Stuart Downes, Robin Milton-Schonemann, June 8, 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

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