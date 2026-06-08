A.I.S. Resources Announces Preliminary Rock Sample Assay Results at its New Brunswick Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV: AIS, OTC-Pink: AISSF, FRA: 5YH) (“A.I.S.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received initial assays from its New Brunswick projects. The Company submitted 38 grab and chip rock samples to Actlabs for sample preparation and analysis. This sampling was carried out as part of the Company’s due diligence to confirm historical results as well as to find new prospects. From these samples, 23 were returned exceeding the upper detection limits for various elements. These samples have been submitted for re-assay using a suitable method for higher concentrations of the overlimit elements and the results will be released upon receipt.

Assay Highlights: The samples returned elevated values in copper, gold, silver, cobalt, nickel, molybdenum, lead, and antimony. Several samples exceeded the upper detection limits for copper, gold, silver, lead and/or antimony (see Table 1 below). These samples will be re-assayed using an appropriate laboratory method.

Eight samples returned copper (Cu) values above the preliminary upper reporting limit of >10,000 ppm Cu , equivalent to greater than 1.0% Cu . Overall copper grades are in the range of 9 parts per million (ppm) to over 10,000 ppm.

, equivalent to greater than . Overall copper grades are in the range of 9 parts per million (ppm) to over 10,000 ppm. Two Lepreau Prospects samples returned gold values above the preliminary upper reporting limit of >5,000 ppb Au , equivalent to greater than 5.0 g/t Au . Overall gold grades are in the range of less than (<) 5 parts per billion (ppb) to over 5,000 ppb.

, equivalent to greater than . Overall gold grades are in the range of less than (<) 5 parts per billion (ppb) to over 5,000 ppb. Silver (Ag) results are in the range of 0.02 ppm to preliminary upper reporting limit of >100 ppm Ag, with four samples over 100 ppm Ag (one sample from the Prince of Wales and three from the Lepreau prospects).

with four samples over 100 ppm Ag (one sample from the Prince of Wales and three from the Lepreau prospects). Antimony (Sb) results are in the range of 2 ppm to preliminary upper reporting limit of >500 ppm Sb, with six samples over 500 ppm Sb (one sample from the Prince of Wales and 4 from the Lepreau, and one from Scott Falls Dam prospect).

with six samples over 500 ppm Sb (one sample from the Prince of Wales and 4 from the Lepreau, and one from Scott Falls Dam prospect). Lead (Pb) results are in the range of 2.2 ppm to preliminary upper reporting limit of >5,000 ppm Pb, with three samples over 5,000 ppm Pb (two samples from the Prince of Wales and one from the Scott Falls Dam prospect).

with three samples over 5,000 ppm Pb (two samples from the Prince of Wales and one from the Scott Falls Dam prospect). Molybdenum (Mo) results are in the range of 0.91 ppm to 3070 ppm, with three samples from the Lepreau Prospect showing higher Mo concentration.

Rhenium (Re) results are in the range of less than (<) 0.005 ppm to 5.23 ppm.

Cobalt (Co) results are in the range of 1.3 ppm to 1180 ppm.



The samples reported herein are grab and chip rock samples collected from selected outcrops, mineralized exposures, and historical prospect areas. Grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of average grade or mineralization across the properties. Chip samples may not represent true widths unless specifically stated, and true widths of mineralization are currently unknown.

A.I.S. CEO, Marc Enright-Morin said, “We are encouraged by these initial assay results from our New Brunswick projects, which confirm elevated copper, gold, silver, antimony and associated critical-mineral values in selected surface samples across multiple target areas. While the projects remain at an early stage and the results are selective in nature, the data supports continued systematic exploration, including mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling, geophysical interpretation and target generation. We look forward to receiving the overlimit assay results and advancing our understanding of the mineralized systems on the properties."

Favourable geology: The Company’s current exploration model considers the properties prospective for IOCG-style, intrusive-related, magmatic copper-gold and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold mineralization. Further work is required to confirm the nature, controls, continuity, and economic significance of the mineralization.

Encouraging assays: The Company considers these preliminary results encouraging, as they demonstrate multi-element mineralization across several target areas. The combination of higher surface mineralization with historical exploration data supports the Company’s interpretation that the project area contains multiple styles of mineralization that warrant systematic follow-up exploration.

Next steps: The current ground prospecting, geological mapping and sampling program is progressing well, and new batches of samples are being delivered to the laboratories for analysis on regular basis. The results will be announced as available and data processed. The results combined with historical and current geophysical survey data will be used to develop the upcoming drill program for which a local driller has already been contracted.

Sample Preparation, Analysis and QA/QC

Rock samples were submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“Actlabs”) for preparation and analysis. Sample preparation was completed at Actlabs’ Fredericton, New Brunswick facility, and prepared pulps were forwarded to Actlabs’ Ancaster, Ontario laboratory for geochemical analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish and reported in parts per billion. Multi-element analysis was completed using total digestion with ICP-MS and/or ICP-OES finish, as reported by Actlabs. The laboratory’s internal quality-control program included the use of certified reference materials, blanks and laboratory control samples. The Company and its Qualified Person are reviewing the laboratory QA/QC data and final certificates, including pending overlimit analyses, prior to final interpretation of the dataset. Actlabs is independent of the Company.

Geological Setting and History:

Southern New Brunswick represents a prospective and underexplored mineral exploration jurisdiction, with a long history of mineral occurrences and past-producing deposits associated with complex Appalachian geology, including volcanic, sedimentary, intrusive and structurally controlled settings. The region hosts favourable geological environments for copper, gold, silver, lead, zinc, antimony, cobalt, nickel and other critical minerals, with mineralization commonly associated with fault zones, volcanic and sedimentary contacts, intrusive-related systems, skarn-style alteration, and structurally controlled vein and breccia systems. A.I.S. Resources considers southern New Brunswick to offer strong exploration potential due to its combination of historical showings, accessible infrastructure, road access, proximity to tidewater and industrial services, and the opportunity to apply modern exploration methods, including detailed geological mapping, geochemistry, airborne geophysics and targeted follow-up sampling. The Company believes its New Brunswick property portfolio provides a platform to evaluate multiple mineralized trends and advance high-priority copper-gold and critical-mineral targets in a mining-friendly Canadian jurisdiction.

A.I.S. cautions that the Project is at an early stage of exploration. No mineral resource has been defined, and there has been insufficient work completed by A.I.S. to verify the scale, continuity, grade or economic significance of the reported mineralization.

About the Saint John Project

The Saint John Project is considered prospective for IOCG-style mineralization based on regional geological setting and the Company’s current exploration model. The Property remains at an early stage of exploration, and further work is required to determine whether IOCG-style mineralization is present on the Property. The IOCG exploration targets provide strategic exposure to gold, silver (precious metals), copper (energy transition metal), antimony, and rhenium (critical minerals) as shown in the historical sampling data.





Figure 1 Mineralized vein at the Little Lepreau quarry area Saint John Property





Figure 2 Mineralized quartz carbonate vein Prince of Wales Saint John Property





Figure 3 Mineralized quartz carbonate vein at the Prince of Wales quarry pit Saint John Property





Figure 4 Mineralized quartz carbonate vein at the Prince of Wales quarry pit Saint John Property

About the Pocologan Project

The Pocologan Project is an early-stage copper-gold-silver exploration project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The project is interpreted by the Company to have potential for iron oxide copper-gold (“IOCG”) or magmatic copper-gold style mineralization, as well as structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, including the Pennfield Station–Pocologan River and Red Head Harbour areas, where historical surface prospecting reportedly outlined copper, gold, and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic, altered, and sheared host rocks. The project covers approximately 21.5 square kilometres in southern New Brunswick, an established Canadian mining jurisdiction. The project area benefits from favourable infrastructure, including proximity to highways, rail, power, the deep-water port facilities at Saint John, and a skilled regional workforce.





Figure 5 Mineralized iron oxide shear zone Pennfield Station Pocologan Property





Figure 6 Iron oxide shear zones Pocologan Property

About the Frenchmans Creek Project:

The Frenchmans Creek project is an early-stage, district-scale copper-gold-silver exploration project focused on IOCG/magmatic copper-gold, and structurally controlled copper-silver-gold targets. Vendor compilation materials identify several target areas, where surface prospecting has outlined copper, gold and silver mineralization associated with gabbroic, granodioritic and altered/sheared host rocks. The project remains at an early exploration stage, and requires systematic verification, mapping, sampling and geophysical work before any conclusions can be made regarding continuity or economic potential.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Reported sample results are selective in nature and should not be considered representative of the average grade or true width of mineralization on the project.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company focuses on natural resource opportunities, aiming to unlock value by acquiring early-stage projects and providing the necessary technical and financial support to develop them. A.I.S. is guided by a seasoned team of engineers, geologists and finance professionals with a proven record of success in capital markets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

A.I.S. Resources Limited

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

Corporate Contact

For further information, please contact:

Marc Enright-Morin, CEO

T: +1-778-892-5455

E: marc@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Assay Highlight

Analyte Symbol Au Ag Co Cu Fe Mn Mo Ni Pb Re Sb Zn Location NAD

983 Zone 19 N

Sampling Area / Prospect Unit Symbol ppb ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm Detection Limit 5 0.01 0.1 0.2 0.01 5 0.05 0.4 0.5 0.005 0.1 2 Analysis Method FA-AA TD-MS TD-MS TD-MS TD-ICP TD-ICP TD-MS TD-MS TD-MS TD-MS TD-MS TD-ICP Easting Northing 664901 < 5 0.02 7.6 9 1.49 645 3.66 8.2 6.2 < 0.005 25.5 41 714886 5009372 Prince of Wales, St. John 664902 < 5 2.98 11.1 1090 2.84 543 2.23 14.6 2760 < 0.005 57.9 91 714886 5009372 Prince of Wales, St. John 664903 63 12.4 15.5 2000 2.79 793 3.76 11.7 208 < 0.005 31 78 712711 5008353 Prince of Wales, St. John 664904 204 2.61 54.3 124 4.43 1470 2.41 6.3 51.5 < 0.005 7.5 64 715381 5008550 Prince of Wales, St. John 664905 8 0.71 17.4 283 4.64 890 3.28 7.2 10.2 < 0.005 2.1 66 715404 5008553 Prince of Wales, St. John 664906 < 5 0.03 2.8 22.8 17.1 377 1.43 2.3 28.2 < 0.005 3 8 714855 5009186 Prince of Wales, St. John 664907 < 5 0.02 3.3 10 11.1 617 2.71 2.7 2.2 < 0.005 2 26 714855 5009186 Prince of Wales, St. John 664908 105 20.4 1180 > 10000 26.1 493 13.3 141 78.1 0.254 1.8 7340 713782 5010177 Prince of Wales (Pit), St. John 664909 139 37.6 1.3 > 10000 1.5 37 6.7 1.3 1290 < 0.005 129 34 713689 5009214 Prince of Wales (Pit), St. John 664910 10 4.71 5.6 2090 1.49 384 5.4 4.1 64.9 < 0.005 11.8 53 713287 5008898 Prince of Wales (Pit), St. John 664911 507 78.4 2.1 > 10000 1.95 121 9.56 3.7 > 5000 < 0.005 121 54 712769 5008380 Prince of Wales, St. John 664912 188 > 100 3 > 10000 2.31 92 13.2 2.1 > 5000 < 0.005 > 500 173 712769 5008380 Prince of Wales, St. John 664913 61 2.71 7.3 7220 2.5 336 2870 12.6 108 3.96 1.8 27 699967 5006559 Lepreau, St. John 664914 51 0.86 12.7 6240 5.11 869 3070 41 187 5.23 2.8 51 699967 5006559 Lepreau, St. John 664915 43 2.08 10.4 8460 6.74 1170 809 47.1 34.1 1.43 2 48 699967 5006559 Lepreau, St. John 664916 30 > 100 12.4 9040 5.8 1230 9.68 9.4 259 < 0.005 > 500 544 700539 5002689 Lepreau, St. John 664917 < 5 7.53 10.7 128 2.7 1670 2.22 18.6 11.5 < 0.005 69.1 51 700539 5002689 Lepreau, St. John 664918 15 21.3 29.4 1710 4.98 1600 3.11 23.4 11.8 < 0.005 > 500 261 700533 5002746 Lepreau, St. John 664919 64 > 100 25.4 > 10000 1.38 325 4.57 5.9 25.1 < 0.005 > 500 2460 700533 5002746 Lepreau, St. John 664920 57 > 100 23.3 > 10000 2.15 634 3.8 7.4 14 < 0.005 > 500 1990 700533 5002746 Lepreau, St. John 664921 > 5000 16.8 188 7200 8.96 616 3.45 34.6 55.2 < 0.005 11.6 74 700567 5002818 Lepreau, St. John 664922 > 5000 9.01 121 4340 7.77 669 3.02 26.6 58.3 < 0.005 6.8 83 700567 5002818 Lepreau, St. John 664923 12 0.26 8.7 40.3 3.23 206 4.77 12.7 8.1 < 0.005 10.7 35 700638 5002756 Lepreau, St. John 664924 11 43.4 8.3 1910 2.33 773 8.19 17.6 > 5000 < 0.005 > 500 526 708101 5006536 Scott Falls Dam deposit area, St. John 664925 < 5 0.08 16.9 8.4 5.16 1070 7.16 10.8 7.3 < 0.005 3.1 9 719764 5005633 Frenchmans Creek 664926 < 5 0.05 5.5 3.5 5.24 28 2.04 6.6 6.1 < 0.005 2.6 8 719361 5008050 Frenchmans Creek 664927 184 3.67 20 1390 3.98 679 3.65 10.9 11.2 < 0.005 21.8 1980 721074 5005276 Frenchmans Creek 664928 < 5 0.88 16.7 2680 4.78 388 2.36 42.8 9.2 < 0.005 1.4 69 720976 5005388 Frenchmans Creek 664929 8 0.56 47.8 4660 6.13 803 3.54 11.6 4.7 < 0.005 4.6 18 720819 5005372 Frenchmans Creek 664930 < 5 2.88 38.1 > 10000 6.11 4980 0.5 36 18.5 < 0.005 13.4 34 720726 5005320 Frenchmans Creek 664931 14 0.66 41.4 2690 3.22 142 8.12 12.4 10.6 < 0.005 3.8 270 720868 5005511 Frenchmans Creek 664932 113 4.3 1.1 6850 1.02 260 4.8 1.2 901 < 0.005 6.2 36 691129 5001079 Pocologan 664933 323 21.1 18.6 > 10000 3.07 352 4.11 34.8 10.2 < 0.005 0.8 85 690764 5000950 Pocologan 664934 < 5 0.18 308 109 6.07 280 4.58 73.7 6.6 < 0.005 0.6 23 686833 4999334 Pennfield, Pocologan 664935 < 5 0.11 137 139 4.83 610 6.3 73.1 30.9 < 0.005 0.6 48 686833 4999334 Pennfield, Pocologan 664936 < 5 0.25 52.1 654 3.73 87 4.69 15.8 2.2 < 0.005 0.5 8 686696 4999314 Pennfield, Pocologan 664937 < 5 0.43 166 1470 13.5 1840 0.91 311 13.3 < 0.005 0.3 183 685980 4998927 Pennfield, Pocologan 664938 < 5 5.59 874 6560 18 894 1.43 1560 9.5 0.008 0.5 101 685980 4999240 Pennfield, Pocologan



Cautionary Statement: The samples reported herein are grab and chip rock samples collected from selected outcrops, mineralized exposures and historical prospect areas. Grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of average grade or mineralization across the properties. Chip samples may not represent true widths unless specifically stated, and true widths of mineralization are currently unknown. Sample lengths and true widths for the chip samples have not yet been determined and will be reviewed as part of the Company’s ongoing data compilation.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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