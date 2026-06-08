[Latest] Value Based Healthcare Market Size Will Surpass USD 12.48 Billion by 2034 Growing at 11.75% CAGR - Exclusive Report by ZMR | Global Value Based Healthcare Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, USA, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Value Based Healthcare Market By Payment Model (Shared Savings/Risk Models, Bundled Payments, and Pay-for-Performance (P4P)), By Care Delivery Model (Integrated Care Systems, Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH), and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), By Outcome (Cost-Efficiency Metrics, Patient Reported Outcomes, and Clinical Outcomes-Based), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global value based healthcare market size was valued at around USD 4.52 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.75% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 12.48 billion by 2034.”





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Value Based Healthcare Market Overview:

Value-based healthcare is a delivery model that prioritizes patient outcomes and quality of care over the volume of services provided. It aligns incentives among providers, payers, and patients by rewarding efficient, high-quality care that improves health results while controlling costs, often through coordinated care pathways and outcome-based reimbursements.

The market dynamics are influenced by supportive government initiatives that incentivize quality-focused care models. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and emphasis on preventive strategies expand adoption across care settings. However, infrastructure limitations and high initial implementation costs act as restraints. Opportunities stem from advancements in digital health technologies like AI and EHR integration, while challenges include data interoperability issues and the need for cultural shifts in traditional fee-for-service systems.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.52 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 12.48 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.75% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Elevance Health, Kaiser Permanente, Cleveland Clinic, Humana, Optum, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Cigna, CVS Health, Geisinger, Mayo Clinic, Intermountain Health, McKesson Corporation, Aetna, Philips Healthcare, and others. Segments Covered By Payment Model, By Care Delivery Model, By Outcome, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights

As per the analysis, the value based healthcare market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 11.75% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The value based healthcare market size was worth around $4.52 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $12.48 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The value based healthcare market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to favorable government policies, rising demand for preventive care, and the need to address chronic conditions efficiently.

Based on the payment model, the bundled payments segment is expected to lead the global market due to its focus on cost predictability and quality outcomes.

Based on care delivery model, the integrated care systems segment is growing at a high rate and will continue to dominate the global market owing to coordinated end-to-end treatment capabilities.

Based on outcome, the patient reported outcomes segment is projected to swipe the largest market share, supported by emphasis on patient-centric care.

Based on region, North America is predicted to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to advanced infrastructure, policy support, and high adoption of digital health solutions.

Value Based Healthcare Market: Dynamics

Growth Drivers

How do favorable government policies support the expansion of the value based healthcare market?

Favorable government policies significantly support market growth by offering incentives tied to care quality. Programs like India's Ayushman Bharat and European initiatives promote outcome-based reimbursements and infrastructure investments, encouraging providers to adopt value-oriented models. These policies drive broader access, digital integration, and accountability, creating a supportive ecosystem for sustained industry expansion.

Restraints

How does the lack of supportive infrastructure limit value based healthcare market expansion?

Lack of robust digital infrastructure, including integrated IT systems and a skilled workforce, hinders seamless care coordination essential for value-based models. Many regions still rely on fragmented systems that impede data sharing and real-time decision-making. This gap slows adoption and limits the ability to achieve desired efficiency and outcome improvements.

Opportunities

How do novel technologies enhance value-based care and create growth opportunities?

Integration of AI, big data analytics, EHR, and telemedicine enables better outcome tracking, predictive analytics, and personalized care pathways. Partnerships leveraging these tools accelerate operational efficiency and patient engagement. Such innovations open avenues for scalable, cost-effective solutions across diverse care settings.

Challenges

How do cost barriers challenge growth in the value based healthcare industry?

High initial investments in technology, training, and system integration pose significant barriers, particularly for smaller providers. Ongoing operational expenses further increase total cost of ownership. These financial hurdles delay widespread implementation and require careful ROI demonstration.

Browse the full “Value Based Healthcare Market By Payment Model (Shared Savings/Risk Models, Bundled Payments, and Pay-for-Performance (P4P)), By Care Delivery Model (Integrated Care Systems, Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH), and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), By Outcome (Cost-Efficiency Metrics, Patient Reported Outcomes, and Clinical Outcomes-Based), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/value-based-healthcare-market

Value Based Healthcare Market: Segmentation

The Value Based Healthcare market is segmented by payment model, care delivery model, outcome, and region.

Based on Payment Model, the value based healthcare market is divided into shared savings/risk models, bundled payments, and pay-for-performance (P4P). The Bundled Payments segment is the most dominant due to its ability to provide cost predictability, encourage coordinated care, and align incentives around specific episodes of care. This dominance drives the market by promoting efficiency, reducing unnecessary procedures, and improving quality metrics, making it attractive for payers and providers seeking measurable outcomes. Shared Savings/Risk Models serve as a strong second segment.

Based on Care Delivery Model, the value based healthcare market is divided into integrated care systems, patient-centered medical homes (PCMH), and accountable care organizations (ACOs). The Integrated Care Systems segment dominates as it facilitates seamless coordination across the entire care continuum, reducing fragmentation and improving patient outcomes. It drives market growth by enabling holistic management of chronic conditions and lowering overall costs through better resource utilization.

Based on Outcome, the value based healthcare market is divided into cost-efficiency metrics, patient-reported outcomes, and clinical outcomes-based. The Patient Reported Outcomes segment holds the largest share by emphasizing patient-centric measures that capture quality of life and satisfaction, aligning with modern healthcare goals. This focus drives the market by shifting priorities toward holistic value and supporting value-based reimbursement models.

Regional Scope:

Why will North America continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

North America leads the value based healthcare market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, rapid digital technology adoption, and strong policy frameworks that favor patient-centered and outcome-based care. The region benefits from high awareness, established accountable care models, and investments in telemedicine and data analytics. Countries like the United States drive innovation through pilot programs and regulatory incentives that encourage providers to transition from volume to value. Collaborative ecosystems among payers, providers, and technology firms further strengthen implementation and scalability.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, supported by large populations, rising chronic disease burdens, and government initiatives in countries like China and India. Europe maintains steady growth through regulatory emphasis on quality, while Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show potential through expanding healthcare access.

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Value Based Healthcare Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global value based healthcare market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global value based healthcare market include;

Elevance Health

Kaiser Permanente

Cleveland Clinic

Humana

Optum

Cerner Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Cigna

CVS Health

Geisinger

Mayo Clinic

Intermountain Health

McKesson Corporation

Aetna

Philips Healthcare

The global value based healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By Payment Model

Shared Savings/Risk Models

Bundled Payments

Pay-for-Performance (P4P))

By Care Delivery Model

Integrated Care Systems

Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH)

Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)

By Outcome

Cost-Efficiency Metrics

Patient Reported Outcomes

Clinical Outcomes-Based

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is value based healthcare?

What are the key growth drivers of the value based healthcare Market?

What will be the value of the value based healthcare market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the value based healthcare market during 2025-2034?

What are the major challenges restraining the growth of the value based healthcare market?

What are the emerging trends and innovations impacting the value based healthcare market?

How has the global value based healthcare market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Which region will contribute notably towards the value based healthcare market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the value based healthcare market growth?

What can be expected from the global value based healthcare market report?

What are the key trends in the Value Based Healthcare Market?

Shift toward large-scale implementation

There is growing momentum to move beyond pilot programs to full-scale value-based initiatives, increasing patient access and systemic impact.

Focus on cost reduction and preventive care

Efforts to curb rising healthcare expenses emphasize outcome-based models and early intervention strategies.

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