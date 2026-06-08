Rubicon Organics to Present at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas Powered by MicroCapClub

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling premium and super-premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce its participation in Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub, taking place June 16-18, 2026, at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Margaret Brodie, Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon Organics, will participate in a Fireside Question & Answer session hosted by Atrium Research on Wednesday, June 17th, 2026. A webcast of the discussion will be available live and for replay via the link below. The Company will also host one-on-one investor meetings with Ms. Brodie and Glen Ibbott, Chief Financial Officer, during the showcase. Attending Planet MicroCap Las Vegas provides Rubicon Organics with an opportunity to engage directly with microcap investors and highlight the Company’s premium brand portfolio, differentiated market position, and growth opportunities.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 17th, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM PDT

Location: Bellagio Resort & Hotel, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Webcast: Link

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Rubicon Organics and to attend Planet MicroCap Las Vegas, please make sure you are registered here.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company operates two complementary cultivation facilities in British Columbia: the flagship 125,000-square-foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta and the 47,500-square-foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope, acquired in 2025 and expected to increase annual production capacity by approximately 40% and begin generating revenue in the first half of 2026.

With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications enabling international distribution, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to evolve and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s continued focus on premium quality, thoughtful innovation, and operational excellence has supported steady revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

For more information visit www.rubiconorganics.com.

ABOUT PLANET MICROCAP

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

ABOUT MICROCAPCLUB

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

The forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions that management considers reasonable under the circumstances, including expectations regarding participation in Planet MicroCap Las Vegas, the timing and format of conference activities and related investor engagement opportunities, and the Company’s market positioning. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s business and the industry in which it operates. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking information in this press release include, among others, risks related to regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, competition, supply chain disruptions, the Company's ability to maintain certification standards, the successful implementation of its business strategy, and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.