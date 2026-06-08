BLiNQ Networks Announces Private 5G Small Cell Portfolio Availability for NCL band in Canada

TORONTO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLiNQ Networks, a Canadian provider of next-generation Private 5G solutions, announces the availability of its Private 5G Small Cell portfolio designed for enterprise, industrial, and smart infrastructure deployments using Canada’s NCL shared spectrum band (3900–3980 MHz).

The portfolio features the high-power MCRF-400 outdoor 5G Micro Cell that delivers up to 2.4 Gbps throughput, enabling wide-area coverage and high-capacity Private 5G deployments. When paired with a 17 dBi directional antenna, the MCRF-400 maximizes coverage and network capacity through dynamic resource allocation, while enabling ultra-low latency performance, predictive traffic handling, and support for a broad ecosystem of connected devices.

BLiNQ’s Small Cell portfolio also includes the outdoor PCW-400 and the indoor PCW-400i 5G + Wi-Fi 7 Small Cells - both capable of delivering aggregated throughput of up to 6 Gbps. By combining the reliability and scalability of 5G with the simplicity and throughput of Wi-Fi 7, the PCW-400 and PCW-400i are ideally suited for 5G coverage extension, Neutral Host Networks, and Private Network deployments.

“We are excited to bring BLiNQ’s Private 5G solutions to the Canadian market and support the growing adoption of the NCL shared spectrum band,” said Pete Vavra, VP of Sales at BLiNQ. “As a Canadian company, this milestone is especially meaningful to us. Our portfolio is designed to give enterprises and industrial customers the reliable, high-performance connectivity they need to unlock the full potential of Private 5G across a wide range of deployment environments.”

BLiNQ’s Small Cells are supported by the NetLiNQ Management Suite, which integrates the NetLiNQ Orchestrator and SON Controller to deliver streamlined configuration, zero-touch provisioning, and maximized performance through real-time network intelligence.

All solutions are ISED certified and purpose-built to enable scalable, high-performance Private 5G networks across campuses, industrial facilities, smart cities, and mission-critical operations.

About BLiNQ Networks

BLiNQ Networks is an innovative manufacturer of multiband 5G wireless Small Cell solutions and related network infrastructure, building the technology to enable Private 5G Networks and deliver essential enterprise connectivity worldwide. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, BLiNQ provides industry-leading price and performance in 5G and LTE solutions, supported by global sales and development teams. For more information, visit blinqnetworks.com.