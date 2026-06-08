Kappa Alpha Order at High Point University Expands Support for Wounded Heroes and Their Families

Charlotte, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of supporting wounded Veterans through The Independence Fund’s Mobility Program, the Kappa Alpha Order chapter at High Point University is expanding its impact to include Veteran families this week.

The chapter has long supported The Independence Fund’s work to restore independence and outdoor access for catastrophically wounded Veterans through all-terrain trackchairs. Since 2016, their leadership has helped inspire Kappa Alpha chapters nationwide to raise more than $1.4 million in support of The Independence Fund’s mission.

Now, following a record year of fundraising in which the HPU chapter raised more than $150,000 for The Independence Fund, the chapter is directing that support toward the organization’s Family Program. Their sponsorship will help fund a June 5 Family Retreat, sending four Veteran families on a fully accessible Disney Cruise designed to provide respite, connection, and Veteran family-centered support.

The retreat is especially meaningful for Specialist Tyler Nichols, a U.S. Army Veteran who sustained a C5/C6 spinal cord injury in 2016, resulting in tetraplegia. Tyler lives in Omaha, Nebraska, with his wife, Emma, who serves as his Caregiver, and their two children.

“Not long ago, I was blessed with a trackchair, and that trackchair allowed me the opportunity to go amazing places this fall,” Nichols said. “As a quadriplegic, not many places or experiences are planned with us in mind. That is why it means the world to have an accessible trip thoughtfully planned.”

The Independence Fund’s Family Program supports the Caregivers and families who stand behind catastrophically wounded Veterans every day. Through accessible retreats, families receive opportunities for rest, reconnection, and healing together.

“The brothers in the Kappa Alpha Order feel that we have a moral obligation to give back to those who have sacrificed their lives and bodies for our freedom,” said Eddie Schreiber, President of the Kappa Alpha Order at High Point University. “This experience is not only to show our gratitude for their service, but to allow them to enjoy experiences they might not have been able to.”

Through this new support of the Family Program, the HPU Kappa Alpha Order chapter is building on its long-standing commitment to mobility and independence while helping wounded Veterans and their families create lasting memories together.

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