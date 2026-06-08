Introducing HRCI ONE: New All-Access Annual Subscription for Every Stage of the HR Career Journey

ALEXANDRIA, Va, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI, the career partner for the HR profession, today announced the launch of HRCI ONE, an all-access annual subscription to the HRCI product ecosystem. Designed to meet HR and business professionals wherever they are in their careers, HRCI ONE allows users to access any of HRCI’s many learning and certification resources based on their current needs.

Whether preparing for HRCI certification, maintaining an existing credential, or developing through continuous learning, HRCI ONE offers options for HR professionals at every stage.

HRCI ONE provides access to the full HRCI Learning Center catalog, certification prep, exam and application fees, and recertification resources in a single all-access annual subscription. Core to HRCI ONE is the HRCI Learning Center catalog. With more than 220 courses, 34 certificate programs, and over 200,000 hours of learning, it represents extraordinary value for any HR professional looking to build skills, stay current, or go deeper in their field.

The HRCI ONE subscription includes:

Full HRCI Learning Center catalog

Application and exam fees (eligibility required)

HRCI Cert Prep – self-study, self-study with videos, and practice exams

Second Chance Insurance

Recertification fees (one or multiple credentials)

Exam reschedule, change, and extension fees

Learning extension fees

Paper certificates and Emeritus status application



“The demands on HR have never been greater, and we believe career development should keep pace with that reality,” said HRCI CEO Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE. “HRCI ONE empowers every HR professional to forge their own path and allows them to grow when and where they need to along the way.”

Learn more about HRCI ONE here.

About HRCI

HRCI is the career partner for the human resource profession, supporting HR professionals and the organizations that rely on them. Through applied learning, professional connection, and globally trusted standards, HRCI helps HR thrive as the workplace evolves.

For decades, HRCI has set the standard for HR excellence, building a community of certified professionals in over 150 countries. By connecting strategy to practice, HRCI equips HR leaders with the real-world knowledge to drive business forward and shape the Future of Work.

To learn more about HRCI, please visit hrci.org.