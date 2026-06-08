CHUCK E. CHEESE AND THE TOY FOUNDATION CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PLAY WITH FREE ADVENTURE ZONE ADMISSION, JUNE FUNDRAISER

IRVING, Texas, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the world's leading family entertainment center dedicated to making the joy of play accessible to every child, is celebrating the third annual International Day of Play on June 11 with a special buy one, get one free active play offer. This effort is supported by a monthlong fundraising campaign benefiting The Toy Foundation™, a global nonprofit that delivers millions of toys and play experiences to children in need.

Chuck E. Cheese fun centers across Australia, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Trinidad and Tobago will also mark the occasion with their own special activations, reflecting the brand’s global commitment to making play a priority for every child.

International Day of Play, recognized by the United Nations, highlights the importance of play in children's physical, social, emotional, and cognitive development. Through physical play experiences and charitable giving, Chuck E. Cheese and The Toy Foundation are helping more children access the benefits of play.

“Play is at the heart of everything we do and everything we stand for at Chuck E. Cheese,” said CEC Entertainment CEO Scott Drake. “International Day of Play is a reminder of why that mission matters, and this June, we're putting it into action for families and kids around the world.”

Play With a Friend: BOGO Adventure Zone Admission

On June 11, families in the U.S. and Canada are invited to download a coupon at www.chuckecheese.com/dayofplay to receive buy one, get one free admission to Chuck E. Cheese's Adventure Zone at participating fun centers.

Adventure Zone admission unlocks three signature play attractions:

The Trampoline Zone , where kids under 56 inches tall can bounce, build coordination and feel like they're flying.

, where kids under 56 inches tall can bounce, build coordination and feel like they're flying. The Superhero Playground , a thrilling, soft playground structure designed to challenge and inspire kids under 56 inches tall with tunnels, slides and climbing walls.

, a thrilling, soft playground structure designed to challenge and inspire kids under 56 inches tall with tunnels, slides and climbing walls. The Mega Superhero Playground (at select locations), an expanded multi-story version of the Superhero Playground where parents and kids can play together.

Play With a Purpose: Chuck E. Cheese and The Toy Foundation

The celebration doesn't stop on June 11. All month long, more than 400 locations across the country will host a two-part fundraising campaign supporting The Toy Foundation’s programs benefiting children in need.

$5 Donation for 500 Tickets, June 1-30 : In-store guests can donate $5 at checkout and receive 500 e-tickets to use toward prizes.

: In-store guests can donate $5 at checkout and receive 500 e-tickets to use toward prizes. Gateway to Giving, June 15-30 : Guests may also choose to make a $1 or $3 donation at checkout.

: Guests may also choose to make a $1 or $3 donation at checkout. Chuck E. Cheese x Crazy Aaron's Limited-Edition Thinking Putty, June 1-30 or while supplies last: Chuck E. Cheese and Crazy Aaron's have joined forces on a co-branded Thinking Putty, available for $4 at the prize counter at select fun centers in New York and California. One hundred percent of the purchase price from each item sold will benefit The Toy Foundation directly.

“We believe every child has the right to experience the comfort, joy and benefits of play,” said Pamela Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. “Chuck E. Cheese has been a tremendous partner in helping us reach more children when they need us the most, and this campaign is another example of what’s possible when brands and nonprofits rally around a shared mission.”

Powering the donation experience is FreedomPay’s Gateway to Giving™, a charitable program that enables seamless giving at the point of sale. By embedding micro-donations directly into the transaction, Gateway to Giving makes it easier for guests to contribute to causes that matter most to them and their community. With more than $24 million already raised for local schools and nonprofits through Chuck E. Cheese’s community programs, the addition of Gateway to Giving introduces a new model, one in which technology and shared purpose combine to extend that generosity even further.

One Destination. Endless Fun. All Summer.

Chuck E. Cheese is a full family entertainment experience where games, food, play and prizes all come together under one roof. Every visit feels like an event, and every moment is quality time families will actually remember. The Summer Fun Pass makes more of those moments possible for families without the splurge, offering unlimited visits through Labor Day for one unbeatable price, keeping kids active, entertained and smiling all season long.

Families can visit chuckecheese.com to find participating locations and learn whether their local fun center offers Adventure Zone attractions.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is where over 550,000 happy birthdays are celebrated every year. For nearly 50 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, making birthday kids the star of the show through its interactive experiences, arcade games and the beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. The brand operates more than 500 locations globally and remains committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check® and its partnership with Autism Speaks. As a strong advocate for local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. For more information, visit www.chuckecheese.com.

The Toy Foundation™ is a 501(c)(3) children’s charity and philanthropic arm of The Toy Association. The uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry, The Toy Foundation is dedicated to creating a world where every child experiences the comfort, joy, and extraordinary benefits of play. The Toy Foundation works toward this vision through two program areas, Toy Chest, a toy distribution initiative, and Play Fund, a grant distribution initiative. By working together, The Toy Foundation has delivered the power of play to 38 million children in need worldwide. To learn more about The Toy Foundation, visit toyfoundation.org.

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