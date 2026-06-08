Marvel Biosciences Receives Notice of Allowance for Australian Patent Application Covering Composition of Matter for its Lead Therapeutic Candidate MB-204

CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL | OTC: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the “Company” or “Marvel”), a drug discovery company developing novel, therapeutics for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions is pleased to announce that the Australian patent application 2021235803 covering MB-204 was accepted on May 7, 2026. The patent is expected to be granted shortly after August 28, 2026.

The Australian notice of allowance further strengthens Marvel's global composition-of-matter patent portfolio for MB-204, reinforcing the Company's intellectual property position as it advances into Phase I clinical development following positive preclinical efficacy and toxicology results. Such includes recent preclinical studies in Rett syndrome models that demonstrated that MB-204 significantly outperformed the approved therapy trofinetide across multiple efficacy endpoints and produced sustained therapeutic benefits that persisted after treatment cessation, suggesting the potential for disease-modifying effects. Broadening patent protection across key pharmaceutical markets enhances the asset's commercial value by extending market exclusivity, reducing competitive risk, and increasing its attractiveness for potential licensing, partnering, and strategic investment opportunities.

“We are continuing to extend our composition of matter patent protection of MB-204 to all major markets”, commented Marvel CEO Rod Matheson “and we continue to look forward to receiving similar rulings for the other jurisdictions. We have also recently filed for patents on a novel liquid-based formulation of MB-204 which should help lengthen the lifetime of our patent estate.”

MB-204 is a novel fluorinated analogue of the approved adenosine A2a receptor antagonist Istradefylline which is used for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. MB-204 has demonstrated superior pharmacokinetics and completed pre-clinical toxicology testing and has shown excellent pre-clinical efficacy studies in depression and multiple models of autism including Rett Syndrome. The compound is currently being tested in Fragile X models. Currently, around 1 in 36 children at age 8 have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder which underscores the urgency for new agents.

The patent advancement follows a series of significant achievements in 2026, including the granting of U.S. and Japanese composition-of-matter patents for MB-204, the selection of Novotech as the Company's contract research organization for its planned Phase I clinical trial, the securing of non-dilutive funding support from Alberta Innovates, strategic investment participation from 5 Horizons Ventures, and the development of novel pediatric-friendly liquid formulations that may further expand the Company's intellectual property estate. Collectively, these achievements continue to validate Marvel's scientific platform, strengthen its credibility within the biotechnology sector, and support the Company's transition from a pre-clinical organization to a clinical-stage drug development company.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson’s drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market. Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204’s potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.

Contact Information: Marvel Biosciences Corp.

J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer

Email: rod@marvelbiosciences.com

Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer

Email: mark@marvelbiosciences.com

Tel: 403 770 2469

Website: www.marvelbiotechnology.com | Twitter/X | LinkedIn

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This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identiﬁed by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the ﬁlings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may diﬀer materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualiﬁed by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.