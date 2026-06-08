ADI Predictstreet Goes Live as the Countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Begins

ADI Predictstreet, FIFA’s Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, will enable secure, transparent, and scalable participation ahead of the world’s largest sporting event

ADI Predictstreet is built on ADI Chain’s institutional-grade digital infrastructure, ready to support consumer-facing applications at global scale

GIBRALTAR, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADI Predictstreet, the new global prediction market platform, today announced its official launch, marking a major milestone in the evolution of how soccer fans engage with the sport.

Launching ahead of the record-breaking FIFA World Cup 2026™ — set to be the largest edition in the tournament’s history — ADI Predictstreet will leverage historical FIFA data and bring real-time predictive engagement to football fans around the world. As FIFA’s Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the platform enables users to actively participate in matches through real-time predictions, sentiment tracking and dynamic, interactive experiences tied to live moments on the pitch.

ADI Predictstreet combines seamless live content and rapid market resolution into a single prediction market experience. Users can fund their accounts using both digital assets and traditional fiat payment methods, while integrated live streaming of every FIFA World Cup 2026™ match allows fans in designated jurisdictions to watch and predict from the same platform. Powered by a near real-time resolution engine, eligible markets are confirmed quickly, enabling faster balance updates and a more responsive user experience.

ADI Predictstreet is now operating within regulated markets. Initially launched in Gibraltar, ADI Predictstreet — through a recently announced partnership with Fanatics Markets — is now also available in 23 states across the U.S. via the co-branded World Cup Hub. The World Cup Hub offers fans expanded global football prediction markets alongside tournament news, official player data and in-app content designed to enhance the FIFA World Cup 2026™ trading experience.

Consumers in other global jurisdictions are expected to have access to ADI Predictstreet through a growing network of compliant strategic partners, creating a scalable pathway to regulated market access globally. The ADI Predictstreet platform is available to fans online via mobile and desktop at adipredictstreet.com , offering a seamless and accessible way to engage with the game.

ADI Predictstreet will continue to pursue a disciplined, jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction expansion strategy to ensure the platform operates in full alignment with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. As the regulatory environment for prediction markets continues to evolve, the company remains focused on maintaining the highest standards of transparency, compliance, and user protection.

“ADI Predictstreet was created to redefine how fans engage with live events,” said Dimitrios Psarrakis, CEO of ADI Predictstreet. “As we go live ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, we are proud to deliver a secure, regulated, and globally scalable platform that combines technology, prediction markets, and real-time participation at an unprecedented level. Billions of fans worldwide will engage with this summer’s historic tournament, alongside millions in person across North America. We look forward to introducing them all to a new and exciting way of engaging with the FIFA World Cup 2026™.”

ADI Chain’s Infrastructure

ADI Predictstreet is the first consumer-facing application deployed on ADI Chain's institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure. Its official launch is an important milestone in ADI Predictstreet's broader ambition to become the primary destination for understanding what the world believes will happen next, with markets eventually spanning global events across finance, technology and culture.

Built on ADI Chain's compliance-ready infrastructure, ADI Predictstreet delivers real-time market signals, performance tracking, and embedded safeguards to ensure fairness, integrity, and participant protection.

Platform Security and Integrity

In furtherance of its commitment to transparency, market integrity, and responsible market operations, ADI Predictstreet maintains a comprehensive, risk-based surveillance and compliance framework designed to promote fair and orderly participation and identify potentially suspicious, manipulative, fraudulent, or otherwise prohibited activity.

The framework incorporates multiple layers of preventive and detective controls, including customer identity verification and AML screening through Sumsub, blockchain analytics and wallet monitoring through Global Ledger, and transaction surveillance capabilities supported by Modulus. ADI Predictstreet also utilizes official and independent sports data sources, including Sportradar, Stats Perform, and LSports Data, to support accurate market settlement, operational resilience, and data integrity.

High-Impact Partnership



Today’s launch follows the recent partnership announcement between ADI Predictstreet and DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, which will see prediction markets embedded into live sports streaming environments globally.

As the countdown to kick-off for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ begins, ADI Predictstreet stands ready, live, regulated, and built for the world’s biggest moments.

About ADI Predictstreet:

ADI Predictstreet is a Gibraltar-licensed and regulated prediction market platform and the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, enabling users to forecast outcomes first in football, and eventually through global news, technology, and culture. By harnessing collective intelligence from a global community, the platform transforms sentiment into measurable probabilities, creating a new model for digital participation and decision-making. Built on ADI Chain’s compliance-ready infrastructure, the first institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region, ADI Predictstreet is designed to scale into thousands of prediction markets worldwide in the future where individuals and communities can engage with and anticipate what happens next.