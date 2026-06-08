Ambow Education to Host HybriU™ Open House at NewSchool of Architecture and Design During AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2026 in San Diego

Ambow Education Invites AIA26 Attendees to Experience HybriU™, Its AI-Powered Phygital Platform, at the NewSchool of Architecture and Design Campus During the Industry’s Largest Annual Gathering

Key Facts At-a-Glance

Who: Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO), a U.S.-based AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) technology company, and its subsidiary NewSchool of Architecture and Design, San Diego, California

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO), a U.S.-based AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) technology company, and its subsidiary NewSchool of Architecture and Design, San Diego, California What: A multi-day Open House showcasing live HybriU™ demonstrations for architects, design professionals, and AEC industry leaders attending AIA26, featuring NewSchool faculty presentations on cross-border academic exchange powered by HybriU™ Events and WeSpeak™

A multi-day Open House showcasing live HybriU™ demonstrations for architects, design professionals, and AEC industry leaders attending AIA26, featuring NewSchool faculty presentations on cross-border academic exchange powered by HybriU™ Events and WeSpeak™ When: June 10–13, 2026, with daily sessions from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM PST; RSVP at https://form.jotform.com/261528111354147

June 10–13, 2026, with daily sessions from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM PST; RSVP at Where: NewSchool of Architecture and Design, 600 B St, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101, blocks from the San Diego Convention Center

NewSchool of Architecture and Design, 600 B St, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101, blocks from the San Diego Convention Center Why: Demonstrates HybriU™’s direct applicability to AEC workflows including distributed design collaboration, hybrid site-to-studio connectivity, AI-powered project reviews, real-time translation via WeSpeak™, and phygital event delivery across the $700 billion AEC industry

Demonstrates HybriU™’s direct applicability to AEC workflows including distributed design collaboration, hybrid site-to-studio connectivity, AI-powered project reviews, real-time translation via WeSpeak™, and phygital event delivery across the $700 billion AEC industry How Much: Open to AIA26 delegates at no charge; transportation from the convention center available upon request

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a global innovator of AI-powered phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, conferencing and events, today announced that it will host an Open House at the NewSchool of Architecture and Design in San Diego during the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2026 (AIA26), inviting architects, design professionals, and AEC industry leaders to experience HybriU™, Ambow’s patented AI-driven phygital platform, in an active educational and professional environment.

The Open House will take place June 10–13, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM PST daily, at 600 B St, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101, the home of NewSchool of Architecture and Design, located just blocks from the San Diego Convention Center. The event offers AIA26 delegates an opportunity to extend the conference experience beyond the convention center and into a working campus environment.

NewSchool of Architecture and Design, a for-profit institution owned and operated by Ambow, has been a cornerstone of San Diego’s architectural education community since 1980. Its downtown campus provides a natural setting to demonstrate how HybriU™ operates within the exact kind of physical design environment that AEC professionals build, teach, and collaborate in daily. Attendees will observe HybriU™ running in active studio and classroom settings, connecting in-person participants with distributed collaborators in real time through AI-powered interaction, 3D spatial capture, and live knowledge management.

AIA26 brings together the people and firms shaping the $700 billion AEC industry. The conference’s growing focus on AI and digital practice, reflected in sessions including “AI vs. Reality: Trust, Perception & Differentiation in Architectural Communication,” “Supercharging Sustainability With AI & Materials That Matter,” and “Big Firm / Little Firm: Designing Your Tech Stack,” makes this year’s gathering a natural fit for an organization building AI-native phygital infrastructure for exactly these environments.

HybriU™ addresses one of the AEC industry’s most persistent workflow challenges: the inability to maintain design continuity and collaboration quality across distributed teams, remote sites, and hybrid project reviews. Through immersive real-time connectivity, AI-generated content capture, and phygital interaction tools, HybriU™ enables architectural firms, construction teams, and design educators to operate as if every participant is in the same room, regardless of physical location.

NewSchool Professors to Present at AIA26, Showcasing HybriU™’s Impact on Cross-Border Academic Exchange

Professors from the NewSchool of Architecture and Design will present at AIA26, demonstrating how HybriU™ elevates academic exchanges with professors and scholars from Mexico. Powered by HybriU™ Events and WeSpeak™, Ambow’s AI-driven real-time translation platform, the presentation will feature live multilingual interaction and collaborative tools that enable seamless global knowledge sharing across borders.

The presentation reflects HybriU™’s expanding role not only as a classroom infrastructure tool but as a platform for live academic and professional exchange at the international level. WeSpeak™ enables real-time translation across languages during live sessions, removing one of the most persistent barriers to cross-border collaboration in architectural education and professional practice.

Management Commentary

“The AIA26 conference brings together the professionals who design the physical environments in which HybriU™ operates. NewSchool of Architecture and Design is not just a venue for this Open House. It is a working example of what HybriU™ was built to serve: a campus where the boundaries between physical studio space and distributed collaboration are actively being dissolved by our technology. We invite every AIA26 delegate to come see it in person,” said Dr. Jin Huang, CEO and Chair of the Board of Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

“Architecture is a discipline defined by the relationship between physical space and the people who inhabit and shape it. HybriU™ was designed for exactly that relationship. Bringing distributed team members into a shared spatial experience, enabling real-time design review across locations, and capturing the knowledge generated in those interactions are problems every firm in this industry faces. We are hosting this Open House because we believe the best way to explain what HybriU™ does is to show it inside the kind of institution that needs it most,” said James Bartholomew, President of Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

To RSVP and schedule a visit, please register at:

https://form.jotform.com/261528111354147

Both in-person and virtual attendance options are available. Space for in-person demonstrations is limited.

About NewSchool of Architecture and Design

NewSchool of Architecture and Design is a for-profit institution located in downtown San Diego, California, and a subsidiary of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO). For more information, visit newschoolarch.edu.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) is a leading technology company delivering phygital (physical + digital) innovation solutions for education, enterprise collaboration and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Cupertino, California, Ambow has built its patented flagship HybriU™ product suite to redefine the future of learning, communication and engagement by providing immersive, real-time experiences to organizations and audiences worldwide. For more information, visit www.ambow.com and www.hybriu.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and similar expressions identify these statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and assumptions about Ambow and its industry. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Ambow undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

E-mail: ir@ambow.com

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