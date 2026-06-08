Aclarion Stockholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual Meeting

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced that its stockholders approved all proposals at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 4, 2026.

The approved proposals included the election of Jeffrey Thramann, Brent Ness, Stephen Deitsch, Scott Breidbart, David Neal, William Wesemann, and Amanda Williams to the Board of Directors to serve until the 2027 annual meeting, the ratification of the appointment of Haynie & Company as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, and the approval of an amendment to the Company's 2022 equity incentive plan.

“On behalf of the Company, I want to thank our stockholders for their continued support of Aclarion,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion. “We are proud of the progress we are making in 2026, including 196% year-over-year growth in Nociscan scan volumes in Q1 2026, expanded insurance coverage in the United Kingdom, and advancement of our reimbursement strategy in the United States. We remain focused on disciplined execution across our clinical and reimbursement initiatives, and we are fully aligned with our stockholders in our commitment to delivering the key catalysts throughout the remainder of the year that we expect to drive value for patients and stockholders.”

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information that may constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to Aclarion’s Board of Directors, Aclarion’s business strategy, and other matters. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historic or current facts and often use words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “outlook,” “project” and other words and expressions of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the “Risk Factors” and related discussions in our SEC filings, including our registration statements, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. Although forward-looking statements help to provide information about future prospects, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements may not be reliable. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Aclarion undertakes no duty to update these statements.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jenna Shinderman

Sodali & Co

Jenna.shinderman@sodali.com