Concorde International Group Enters Exclusive Partnership with TrackerHero, Onboarding Its Business Model–Driven, Technology-Enabled Facilities Security Operations

SINGAPORE, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YOOV) (the "Company"), an integrated provider of technology-enabled security solutions, and TrackerHero, a Malaysia-based provider of AI and IoT-powered security workforce management solutions, announced an exclusive strategic partnership to scale its business model-driven facilities security operations in Singapore. Under the agreement, Concorde will integrate THPatrol, TrackerHero's flagship digital patrol management system, into its established operational ecosystem, while TrackerHero will expand its product reach into the Singapore market.



This partnership combines Concorde’s extensive operational expertise and established client network with TrackerHero’s specialized workforce management technology. As part of the collaboration, THPatrol will be progressively deployed across Concorde’s operational footprint in Singapore, delivering real-time operational oversight, workforce accountability, and service excellence.



“We are pleased to welcome TrackerHero as we continue to further develop our operational visibility, transparency, and efficiency across Concorde’s portfolio,” said Alan Chua, Co-CEO and Chairman of Concorde. "Concorde has established a differentiated market position through our business model-driven approach, operational expertise, and proven ability to deliver scalable security solutions. By incorporating THPatrol into our operational ecosystem, we are further strengthening our capabilities to provide higher levels of efficiency, accountability, and service performance."

“Collaborating with Concorde provides the ideal platform to deploy our technology at scale. Their deep expertise in facility security operations allows our THPatrol solution to deliver maximum impact, and we are proud to be the partner of choice as we work together to accelerate the industry-wide adoption of AI-powered security management in Singapore,” commented Mohd Afiq Hazman bin Ishak, Chief Operating Officer of TrackerHero.



About Concorde International Group

Concorde International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: YOOV), established in 1997, is a business-model-driven provider of security solutions and services, supported by advanced integrated technology enabling cluster surveillance of properties and assets with 24/7 system availability and real-time response. The Group offers the i-Guarding suite of smart solutions, including the patented i-Facility Sprinter (IFS), a mobile platform operating on its proprietary Cluster® aggregation to deliver one-of-its kind innovative security and facility maintenance services. The IFS is protected by patents in more than 29 jurisdictions worldwide.

The Company further integrates its Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) capabilities, enabling organisations to deploy advanced AI-driven solutions without significant infrastructure investment. The company's comprehensive offerings transform traditional security models to deliver enhanced operational performance, consistency, scalability, and cost-efficiency across multiple sectors.

About TrackerHero

TrackerHero is Malaysia’s leading architect of AI-powered integrated operations, serving as the digital nervous system for modern enterprises, smart cities, and national agencies. Recognized as the undisputed market leader in high-stakes physical security, TrackerHero leverages its mission-critical DNA to deliver a highly versatile ecosystem that bridges physical infrastructure and digital intelligence. By transforming multi-dimensional field data into predictive insights, the platform empowers governments, government-linked companies (GLCs), and corporations to shift from reactive monitoring to proactive, data-driven optimization. Unifying hardware, software, and advanced analytics, TrackerHero is the ultimate catalyst for operational resilience across the security, industrial, and digital frontiers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement and annual report filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Concorde International Group Ltd

Email: investor-relations@concordesecurity.com

Seaquant Consulting

Email: yoov@sea-quant.com