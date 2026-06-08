Quantum Cyber Signs LOI to Acquire an Estimated 43,000 Square Foot U.S.-Based Manufacturing Facility to Support Mass-Scale Autonomous Drone Production

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Quantum Drones Corporation has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire the real property and manufacturing equipment located at Bridgeport, Connecticut, from Arcade Technology LLC, for an aggregate purchase price of $3,200,000.

The proposed acquisition represents an important step in Quantum Cyber's planned strategic transition from a technology development and IP licensing company to a vertically integrated autonomous defense manufacturer capable of producing and delivering combat-ready autonomous systems at scale across targeted federal and commercial end markets.

From IP Portfolio to Manufacturing Platform

The Bridgeport facility, which includes industrial manufacturing equipment comprising stamping presses, CNC machining centers, lathes, milling machines, surface grinders, and metal fabrication tooling, is designed to support in-house production of drone airframe components, structural assemblies, and related hardware. Quantum Drones Corporation intends to operate the facility for the design, production, and assembly of unmanned aerial systems and related components.

The LOI contemplates a due diligence period of up to 30 days following execution of a definitive purchase agreement, during which Quantum Drones Corporation will inspect and evaluate the property and equipment. Quantum Drones Corporation may terminate the transaction for any reason during the due diligence period without penalty.

Strategic Significance: Domestic Manufacturing as a Defense Imperative

The proposed acquisition is intended to support the Trump Administration's Executive Order 14307, which establishes American drone dominance as an explicit national security and industrial priority and directs the acceleration of domestic drone production capacity. The U.S. Department of Defense FY2027 Budget Request allocates approximately $55 billion toward drone and autonomous warfare programs, reflecting a fundamental doctrinal shift toward high-volume, attritable autonomous platforms deployed at operational scale.

Quantum Cyber's May 28, 2026 announcement of plans to establish a U.S.-based defense-technology manufacturing complex identified dedicated drone assembly workshops, PCB and electronics production lines, CNC and 3D printing capability, and quality assurance infrastructure as key components of that initiative. The Bridgeport facility and its installed industrial equipment represent a concrete step toward that objective.

"The LOI we have signed is the direct execution of what we announced last week," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber N.V. "We are not just building an IP portfolio. We are aiming to build the production infrastructure to manufacture autonomous defense systems at the scale the Pentagon and our government customers require. Once established, a U.S.-based facility with installed industrial equipment, under our control and operated by our team, will be how we convert our technology licensing and patent position into delivered hardware. We believe this is the next phase of Quantum Cyber's evolution, and we are moving with urgency."

About Quantum Drones Corporation

Quantum Drones Corporation is a wholly owned Nevada-incorporated subsidiary of Quantum Cyber N.V. established to serve as the operational vehicle for the Company's domestic defense technology programs and U.S. government procurement activities. The subsidiary is led by Peter O'Rourke, President and Director, a former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Trump administration, and Robert Liscouski, Director, a former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and co-founder and former Chairman and CEO of a Nasdaq-listed quantum computing company.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The signing of a Letter of Intent does not guarantee the execution of a definitive purchase agreement or the consummation of the proposed transaction, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will close on the terms described or at all. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to execute a definitive purchase agreement or satisfy closing conditions, including Quantum Drones Corporation’s satisfaction with due diligence; (ii) the failure to meet projected development and operational targets for the manufacturing facility, or to meet other goals or objectives of the Company’s strategic transition; (iii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iv) an inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; and (v) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com