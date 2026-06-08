Global-e to Participate in Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) (“Global-e” or the “Company”), the platform powering global direct-to-consumer e-commerce, today announced that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Amir Schlachet, Co-Founder and CEO, Ofer Koren, CFO and Alan Katz, Investor Relations, will participate in 1x1 meetings and a fireside chat at 3:15 PM EST. The fireside chat and replay of the event will be available on the “News & Events” section of the company’s IR website at https://investors.global-e.com/.

About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer e-commerce. The chosen partner of over 1,500 brands and retailers across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics, and vast global e-commerce experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to and from, anywhere in the world.

Investor Contact:

Alan Katz

Investor Relations

Global-e

IR@global-e.com

Press Contact:

Allison Grey

Headline Media

Globale@headline.media

+1 323 283 8176