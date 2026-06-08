Prefabricated Panels Market Size to Reach USD 115.79 Billion by 2035 as Sustainable Construction Demand Accelerates Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Prefabricated Panels Market was valued at USD 64.14 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 115.79 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.07% over 2026–2035.

The high growth of the Prefabricated Panels Market is driven by rising demand for speedy construction techniques, cost-efficient building solutions and sustainable infrastructure development across residential, commercial and industrial sectors worldwide.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 68.03 Billion

USD 68.03 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 115.79 Billion

USD 115.79 Billion CAGR: 6.07% from 2026 to 2035

6.07% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Largest Region: North America





Get a Sample Report of Prefabricated Panels Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8028

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material Type, Concrete Panels Segment Dominated the Market; Plastic & Composite Panels Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Concrete panels will dominate with an approximate 38% share in 2025 due to their high structural strength, durability, fire resistance and suitability for large scale residential, commercial and infrastructure projects. The plastic & composite panels are expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to their lightweight construction, design flexibility, corrosion resistance, and high thermal and acoustic insulation properties.

By Construction Type, Panelized Construction Segment Dominated the Market; Volumetric Modular Construction Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, panelized construction segment dominated the market in 2025 with 36% share, driven by its cost-effectiveness, speed, and structural reliability. Volumetric modular construction is expected to register the fastest CAGR, owing to its capability to deliver fully finished building modules off-site, thereby reducing on-site construction time and improving quality control.

By Application, Wall Panels Segment Dominated the Market; Cladding & Facade Panels Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, wall panels segment dominated the market in 2025 with 33% share due to their extensive use in structural framing and building enclosure systems in residential, commercial, and industrial construction. Their insulating properties, easy installation and economic effectiveness favor their widespread use. Cladding and facade panels are expected to see the highest CAGR due to rising demand for attractive and energy-efficient building exteriors. Improvements in material and flexibility in the architectural design further extend their use in the existing building projects.

By End-Use Industry, Residential Buildings Segment Dominated the Market; Infrastructure Projects Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The residential buildings segment dominated the market in 2025 with 40% share as a result of urbanization, growth in population, and high demand for affordable housing alternatives. Infrastructure projects are expected to witness highest growth on account of rising investments in transit systems, smart cities and large-scale public infrastructure upgrades globally.

For a Personalized Briefing with Our Industry Analysts, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/8028

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America dominated the global Prefabricated Panels Market in 2024 around 40.48%. The growth of the Prefabricated Panels Market in North America can be attributed to high construction activity, large scale data center development, and extensive use of industrialized building systems. The United States is the biggest market in the region, due to strong demand for residential construction and increasing use of panelized systems in multi-family housing projects. Energy efficiency regulations and government incentives for sustainable construction are further enhancing regional dominance.

The U.S. Prefabricated Panels Market was valued at approximately USD 14.82 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 28.51 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.73%. The U.S. Prefabricated Panels Market is expanding due to escalating demand for affordable housing, growing popularity of modular and panelized construction techniques, and consistent shortages of construction workers. The growing trend towards prefabricated systems is driven by the need for a reduction in construction time and costs of large-scale residential, commercial and industrial projects.

The Europe Prefabricated Panels Market is estimated to be USD 18.47 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.85 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% during 2026–2035. The growth of the European market is driven by regulatory pressure to cut down on building-related carbon emissions, increasing renovation activities under the EU Renovation Wave strategy and growing use of insulated prefabricated panels in new construction and retrofit projects. The poor energy efficiency of existing building stock is also further driving demand for advanced panel solutions to improve thermal performance and reduce long term energy consumption.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region from 2026 to 2035 due to fast urbanization, large-scale housing development and robust infrastructure growth in China, India and Southeast Asia. Government initiatives for affordable housing and industrialized construction methods are hugely driving the market adoption. Also, increasing industrial and commercial construction activities are driving the growth.

Construction Labor Shortages and Sustainable Building Demand to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The Prefabricated Panels Market is primarily driven by global construction labor shortages and rising demand for sustainable, cost-efficient building solutions. The shortage of skilled labor in the construction sector is accelerating adoption of off-site manufacturing methods, reducing dependence on on-site workforce while improving project efficiency and timelines. At the same time, increasing focus on energy-efficient buildings, low-carbon construction practices, and waste reduction is driving demand for advanced prefabricated panel systems. Rapid urbanization, housing shortages, and government support for smart city development further strengthen market growth across both developed and emerging economies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Prefabricated Panels Market Report:

Kingspan Group

Tata Steel Limited

Nucor Corporation

Algeco

Atco Ltd.

Metecno Group

EPACK Prefab

Lindab Group

Rauta

Ritz‑Craft Corporation

ArcelorMittal Construction

Assan Panel A.Ş.

BlueScope Buildings

DANA Group

Builders FirstSource

Fabcon Precast

Kingspan Timber Solutions

Robertson Group Ltd

Etex Building Performance

Hunter Douglas Group

Recent Developments:

2025 : Kingspan Group expanded insulated metal panel manufacturing capacity in North America to support rising demand from data centers, industrial facilities, and commercial construction projects.

: Kingspan Group expanded insulated metal panel manufacturing capacity in North America to support rising demand from data centers, industrial facilities, and commercial construction projects. 2024: Nucor Corporation launched a new steel building systems division offering integrated prefabricated steel panel solutions for industrial and commercial construction markets.

Purchase Single User PDF of Prefabricated Panels Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8028

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PREFABRICATED CONSTRUCTION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze trends in modular building systems, panelized construction, and off-site manufacturing adoption globally.

– helps you analyze trends in modular building systems, panelized construction, and off-site manufacturing adoption globally. BUILDING MATERIAL INNOVATION METRICS – helps you evaluate advancements in composite panels, insulated materials, mass timber systems, and eco-friendly construction solutions.

– helps you evaluate advancements in composite panels, insulated materials, mass timber systems, and eco-friendly construction solutions. URBANIZATION & INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you assess demand driven by housing expansion, smart cities, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

– helps you assess demand driven by housing expansion, smart cities, and large-scale infrastructure projects. CONSTRUCTION COST & LABOR EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand savings in labor, time, and project execution enabled by prefabricated construction methods.

– helps you understand savings in labor, time, and project execution enabled by prefabricated construction methods. SUSTAINABILITY & GREEN BUILDING METRICS – helps you track adoption of low-carbon construction, energy-efficient panels, and circular economy building practices.

– helps you track adoption of low-carbon construction, energy-efficient panels, and circular economy building practices. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & INDUSTRIALIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate market positioning based on manufacturing capacity, technological innovation, and global expansion strategies.

Prefabricated Panels Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 64.14 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 115.79 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.07% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Material Type- (Concrete Panels, Wooden Panels, Glass Panels, Metal Panels (e.g., steel, aluminium), Plastic & Composite Panels, Others (Gypsum panels, Fiber cement panels, and eco-friendly experimental materials))

• By Construction Type (Permanent Modular Construction (PMC), Relocatable/Temporary Buildings, Panelized Construction, Volumetric Modular Construction, Others (Hybrid construction systems, kit-of-parts systems, and custom prefab designs))

• By Application (Wall Panels, Roof Panels, Floor Panels, Ceiling Panels, Cladding & Facade Panels, Others (Partition panels and soundproof/acoustic panels))

• By End-Use Industry (Residential Buildings, Commercial Spaces, Industrial Facilities, Institutional Buildings, Infrastructure Projects, Others (Military housing, event pavilions, etc.)) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Accelerated Prefabricated Panels Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/prefabricated-panels-market-8028

Other Trending Related Report:

The Core Material Market was valued at USD 1.80 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.66 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 11.15% during 2024–2032.

The Honeycomb Sandwich Material Market stood at USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the 2024–2032 forecast period.

The Synthetic Paper Market was valued at USD 909.12 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,023.96 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.50% during 2024–2032.

The Veneer Sheets Market was valued at USD 25.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 39.94 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.46% from 2026 to 2035.

The Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market is valued at USD 44.39 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 90.90 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.43% during 2026–2035.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.