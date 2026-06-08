The Global Sustainability Awards Spotlights People-Driven Change

London, 08 June 2026 – The Global Sustainability Awards, a BizClik Media event, feature two prestigious people-focused categories that recognise individuals driving meaningful environmental and social progress.

The Sustainability Hero Award and The Future Leader Award celebrate those leading the charge towards a more sustainable future, whether through established influence or emerging innovation. With entries closing on 29 June 2026, sustainability professionals are encouraged to nominate themselves or their peers who exemplify exceptional leadership and measurable impact. Enter the awards today to showcase the individuals shaping tomorrow's sustainable economy.

The awards provide a platform for sustainability champions to gain industry-wide recognition, connect with like-minded leaders, and inspire others to accelerate their own sustainability initiatives. By entering, nominees join a global community committed to driving lasting change across sectors.

Recognising leadership at every stage

The Sustainability Hero Award celebrates individuals who go above and beyond to champion sustainability within their organisation or industry. This award recognises inspiring leadership, advocacy, and action that drives meaningful and lasting environmental and social progress. Judges will assess how nominees have demonstrated exceptional leadership or influence, the measurable impact of their work on their organisation or wider sector, how they have inspired or supported others in their professional community, and the legacy or long-term contribution that will define their achievements.

The Future Leader Award recognises emerging sustainability professionals showing exceptional promise and leadership potential. This award celebrates forward-thinking individuals who demonstrate creativity, dedication, and a clear vision for a more sustainable future. Evaluation criteria mirror those of the Sustainability Hero Award, focusing on leadership, measurable impact, community influence, and lasting contribution.





Winner of the 2025 Lifetime of Achievement Award – Márcia Balisciano, RELX

Why enter the Global Sustainability Awards

Entering the awards offers sustainability professionals the opportunity to benchmark their achievements against industry peers whilst gaining visibility among senior decision-makers and sustainability leaders worldwide. Award recognition can accelerate career progression, strengthen professional networks, and amplify the impact of sustainability initiatives. For organisations, supporting employee nominations demonstrates commitment to recognising and nurturing sustainability talent.

Enter the awards here.

Expert judging panel announced

The 2026 awards will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of senior sustainability leaders from global organisations. Confirmed judges include Dr Márcia Balisciano, Chief Sustainability Officer at RELX, Danielle Mulder, Chief Sustainability Officer at BBC, Adam Elman, Director of Sustainability - Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Google, and Sorouch Kheradmand, Global Head of Sustainability at Schneider Electric. The panel also features Dr Adam Read MBE, Chief Sustainability Officer at SUEZ, Cara Williams, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mercer, and Pratik Raval, Chief Sustainability Officer at Fifth Third Bank, amongst other senior sustainability executives. Additional judges will be announced in the coming weeks.

What happens next

Entries close on 29 June 2026, with final judging taking place in July 2026. The shortlist will be announced in July 2026, ahead of the awards ceremony on 8 September 2026. Enter the awards here.

Winners will be revealed at a prestigious black-tie gala evening hosted at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London. Co-located with both the Procurement Awards and Supply Chain Awards, the event will bring together senior sustainability, procurement and supply chain leaders from some of the world's leading organisations for an evening of celebration, recognition and networking.

Guests can expect a drinks reception, gala dinner, live awards presentations and the opportunity to connect with industry peers, innovators and decision-makers from across the global procurement and supply chain community. The evening forms part of a wider gathering of industry leaders, creating valuable opportunities to build relationships, share insights and celebrate excellence across the profession.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

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