Night Vision Device Market Size to Hit USD 24.0 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Night Vision Device Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Night Vision Device Market was worth USD 9.27 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 24.0 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.01% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Defense Modernization Programs and Increasing Night Surveillance Requirements to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The Night Vision Device Market is primarily driven by the growing geopolitical tensions, border security issues, and the increased need for greater situational awareness during night operations. Global military organizations are investing heavily in next-generation night vision goggles, thermal imaging cameras, helmet-mounted displays and integrated surveillance systems to enhance operational effectiveness in low-light conditions. Growing use of night vision technology in intelligence, counterterrorism, border control, and homeland security applications provide lucrative potential for market development. Continued advances in thermal imaging, image intensification, sensor fusion and AI-enabled target identification technologies are likely to further bolster demand across military and civilian sectors.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

RTX Corporation (Raytheon)

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Hensoldt AG

ATN Corp.

Photonis Group

Photon Dynamics Inc.

Harris Night Vision

Night Optics USA Inc.

SIGHTMARK LLC

Pulsar

Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

FLIR Systems

Leonardo DRS

DRS Technologies

Night Vision Device Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 9.27 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 24.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.01% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Camera, Goggles, Scope, Monocular & Binoculars, Others)

• By Technology (Imaging Intensifier, Thermal Imaging, Infrared Illumination, Other Emerging Technologies)

• By Product (Security & Surveillance, Wildlife Spotting & Hunting, Wildlife Conservation, Navigation, Paranormal Research, Others)

• By End-use (Government, Military & Defense, Consumer)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Camera Segment Dominated the Market; Monocular & Binoculars Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Camera category led the Night Vision Device Market in 2025. It contributed to a market share of ~42% owing to its diverse applications in surveillance, security monitoring, industrial inspections, and perimeter protection systems. The Monocular & Binoculars sector is projected to experience quickest growth throughout the forecast period, 2026-2035, due to increased demand for portable and lightweight night vision devices for military operations, outdoor activities, animal observation, search and rescue operations, and security applications

By Technology, Imaging Intensifier Segment Dominated the Market; Thermal Imaging Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Imaging Intensifier category dominated the market with a share of over 46% in 2025 because to its high sensitivity to low light, dependability and wide adoption in military and security applications. The Thermal Imaging category is expected to develop at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as it is capable of detecting the heat signatures without the presence of visible light.

By End-use, Security & Surveillance Segment Dominated the Market; Wildlife Conservation Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The Security & Surveillance sector had the highest part of the market in 2025, accounting for almost 39% of the market owing to the rising need for constant surveillance of vital infrastructure, public facilities, borders, and private properties. The Wildlife Conservation category is anticipated to have the highest CAGR owing to the rising use of night vision technology for habitat monitoring, anti-poaching, species research, and ecological conservation initiatives.

By Vertical, Government, Military & Defense Segment Dominated the Market; Consumer Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Government, Military & Defense category had a market share of almost 68% in 2025 due to substantial deployment in border security, reconnaissance missions, tactical combat operations, and information collecting activities. The Consumer category is projected to increase at the quickest rate during the forecast period due to the increasing engagement in leisure activities such as hunting, camping, adventure sports and outdoor exploration.

Regional Insights:

North America had the revenue share of over 37.6% in 2025 of the global Night Vision Device Market, due to high military expenditure, strong defense modernization programs, and high deployment of sophisticated surveillance systems. The United States was the leading country owing to ongoing buying of night vision equipment for army units, border security operations, and law enforcement applications. Presence of top manufacturers and excellent research centers further fortifies the regional supremacy.

Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increased military modernization projects, growing border security concerns and rising investments in surveillance technology. Countries, such as India, China, Japan and South Korea are spending extensively in military modernization, thermal imaging systems and improved night vision technology, which is aiding robust regional market expansion.

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Recent Developments:

2026: L3Harris Technologies received a USD 263 million U.S. Army order for Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) systems combining image intensification and thermal fusion technologies to strengthen soldier modernization programs and battlefield awareness capabilities.

L3Harris Technologies received a USD 263 million U.S. Army order for Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) systems combining image intensification and thermal fusion technologies to strengthen soldier modernization programs and battlefield awareness capabilities. 2025: Elbit Systems received certification for its BIRD-X fusion combat goggle integrating thermal imaging, image intensification, and AI-assisted target recognition capabilities, enabling advanced battlefield situational awareness for special operations forces.

Exclusive Sections of the Night Vision Device Market Report (The USPs):

NIGHT VISION TECHNOLOGY & IMAGING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends across image intensifiers, thermal imaging systems, infrared sensors, and digital night vision technologies.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends across image intensifiers, thermal imaging systems, infrared sensors, and digital night vision technologies. DEFENSE MODERNIZATION & TACTICAL SURVEILLANCE METRICS – helps you analyze deployment trends across military operations, border security programs, homeland defense initiatives, and battlefield surveillance applications.

– helps you analyze deployment trends across military operations, border security programs, homeland defense initiatives, and battlefield surveillance applications. THERMAL IMAGING & SENSOR FUSION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you assess advancements in thermal detection, sensor integration, image enhancement, and multi-spectral surveillance technologies.

– helps you assess advancements in thermal detection, sensor integration, image enhancement, and multi-spectral surveillance technologies. SECURITY, SURVEILLANCE & PUBLIC SAFETY APPLICATION METRICS – helps you understand demand patterns across critical infrastructure protection, law enforcement operations, border monitoring, and emergency response activities.

– helps you understand demand patterns across critical infrastructure protection, law enforcement operations, border monitoring, and emergency response activities. AI-ENABLED TARGET DETECTION & SITUATIONAL AWARENESS METRICS – helps you identify opportunities in artificial intelligence integration, automated threat recognition, predictive monitoring, and advanced night operation capabilities.

– helps you identify opportunities in artificial intelligence integration, automated threat recognition, predictive monitoring, and advanced night operation capabilities. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & NIGHT VISION DEVICE INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market participants based on product innovation, military contracts, imaging technology advancements, and global deployment strategies.

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