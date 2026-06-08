Machine Learning and AI Expert Dennis Zhang Affiliates With Compass Lexecon

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Lexecon, a subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN), today announced that Dennis Zhang, a Professor of Operations and Marketing at Washington University in St. Louis’s Olin Business School, has affiliated with the firm.

Professor Zhang is an expert in machine learning, the economics of AI-powered business tools, digital platforms, online marketplaces, retail and advertising. His research focuses on how firms use data, algorithms, experiments and marketplace design to shape consumer behavior, supplier incentives and platform performance. He has also conducted large-scale empirical studies on advertising effectiveness, pricing, online education, retail operations, marketplace design and platform governance.

“Dennis’s deep expertise in machine learning and AI strengthens Compass Lexecon’s ability to address increasingly complex issues at the intersection of technology and economics,” said Daniel R. Fischel, President and Chairman of Compass Lexecon. “His work on digital platforms and empirical expertise will be invaluable to our clients in high-stakes matters.”

Professor Zhang’s recent work examines the economic implications of generative AI, including the impact of AI-driven search on content platforms and how agentic coding tools affect developer productivity and competition in the iOS app marketplace. He has also studied how privacy features and recommender system diversity can be designed to improve user welfare and platform performance using large-scale field experiments.

Professor Zhang’s research has been published in leading academic journals and presented at top machine learning conferences. He serves as Area Editor for Machine Learning and Data Science at Operations Research and as Associate Editor at Management Science, Marketing Science, Manufacturing & Service Operations Management, and the Journal of Marketing Research. His work has been featured in The New York Times, NPR, and The Globe and Mail. Prior to his academic career, Professor Zhang worked at Google.

Commenting on his affiliation, Professor Zhang said, “I am excited to affiliate with Compass Lexecon and to collaborate with its exceptional team of economists and professionals. As algorithms and AI increasingly shape competition and consumer-facing markets, I look forward to contributing rigorous, data-driven insights to help clients navigate complex economic challenges.”

About Compass Lexecon

Compass Lexecon is internationally recognized as a leading economic consulting firm with preeminent competition, finance, intellectual property, international arbitration, and energy practices. With more than 600 professionals in 23 offices around the world, Compass Lexecon offers a global perspective on economic matters. For the past 19 years, Compass Lexecon has been ranked as one of the leading antitrust economics firms in the world by the Global Competition Review. To learn more about Compass Lexecon or to find one of our professionals, please visit www.compasslexecon.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

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