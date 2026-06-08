Cytokinetics Announces Call for Proposals for Annual Corporate Giving Program

Program to Provide Donations to Non-Profit Organizations Aligned with Corporate Values

Deadline for Applications is August 3, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced a call for proposals for its annual Cytokinetics Corporate Giving Program. The program provides charitable donations to eligible non-profit organizations in the United States to support equitable healthcare initiatives for cardiovascular disease, science education and certain essential services for local and at-risk communities.

“At Cytokinetics, our commitment to the communities around us is as fundamental to our mission as the science we pursue,” said Diane Weiser, Cytokinetics’ Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. “Through this program, we are proud to support the non-profit organizations on the front lines of building a future where everyone has a fair chance at health and opportunity.”

The Cytokinetics Corporate Giving Program consists of individual charitable donations up to $20,000 for qualified 501(c)(3) organizations in the United States that are neither engaged, nor directly involved in the practice of healthcare. Specifically, the program will provide funding to organizations with initiatives focused on science education and certain essential services for local and at-risk communities in the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Philadelphia Region. Additionally, it will support eligible organizations dedicated to health equity initiatives in cardiovascular disease across the United States. Applications may now be submitted online at https://www.cybergrants.com/Cytokinetics/corporate_giving_eligibility.

The deadline to apply for the Cytokinetics Corporate Giving Program is August 3, 2026. For more information on the program, including eligibility details, guidelines and specifics, visit https://cytokinetics.com/responsibility/grants-and-giving-programs/corporate-giving-program/.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO® (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., Europe and China for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Following positive topline results in ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM (nHCM), the company is preparing to present the full results at an upcoming medical meeting and discuss them with the U.S. FDA and other regulatory authorities. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Omecamtiv mecarbil and ulacamten are investigational medicines. They have not been approved nor determined to be safe or efficacious for any disease state or any indication by FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics’ and its partners’ research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics’ business outlines in Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

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MYQORZO® is a registered trademark of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and the European Union.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757