Caliber to Present at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caliber (Nasdaq: CWD), a real estate focused alternative asset manager, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Investor Conference Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 1:30 PM PT at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. Chris Loeffler, Co-Founder and CEO of Caliber, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion. The presentation will focus on Caliber’s progress rebuilding toward a consistent, profitable-growth operating model, its corporate capital-structure improvements, and the role of tokenization technology across its real estate investment platform.

During the presentation, Mr. Loeffler is expected to discuss the following:

Caliber’s recently announced first quarter 2026 results and 2026 revenue and profitability guidance, and the Company’s path back to consistent operating profitability after right-sizing the business.

Capital-structure progress, including corporate debt reduction, the recent conversion of unsecured investor-supplied debt into equity, and a capital structure composed of common and preferred equity with no toxic financing and minimal warrants or options.

Caliber’s middle-market real estate investment strategy – regionally focused across Arizona, Colorado, and Texas in hospitality and multifamily assets – and its position as, to the Company’s knowledge, the only public company offering investors this model through the public markets.

An overview of Caliber’s ongoing real estate projects and funds, and Caliber Hospitality Trust (CHT) growth plans.

How Caliber is applying tokenization technology to its established real estate fund model – intended to raise capital more efficiently, manage investments more effectively, and improve transparency and reporting – including its work toward a tokenized non-traded REIT structure within CHT.



“Caliber has been through a demanding few years, and we’ve used that time to rebuild the business around what has worked for us: disciplined growth, a cleaner balance sheet, and an operating model we have run profitably before,” said Chris Loeffler, Co-Founder and CEO of Caliber. “Planet MicroCap is a room full of investors who do real work and focus on execution rather than story. That is exactly the audience we want to be in front of as we work to deliver on our 2026 guidance and demonstrate the long-term potential of our platform.”

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:



Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM PT

Webcast: https://ir.caliberco.com/events/event-details/planet-microcap-conference

Mr. Loeffler will also be conducting in person investor meetings at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV from June 16-18. If you would like to schedule a 1x1 investor meeting with Caliber, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 conference, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER.

About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.)

Caliber (Nasdaq: CWD) is a real estate-focused alternative asset manager with over $2.6 billion in Managed Assets and a 17-year track record investing in middle-market hospitality and multifamily real estate. The Company operates an institutional-quality asset management platform paired with a boutique, hands-on investment approach focused on value creation in underserved market segments. In 2025, Caliber integrated digital asset infrastructure into its platform by investing in LINK, the token underlying Chainlink, a key technology enabling real estate fund tokenization, and is implementing blockchain and tokenization strategies across its investment platform to enhance how assets are financed, owned, and accessed. Investors can participate in Caliber through its publicly traded equity (Nasdaq: CWD), which provides exposure to its real estate asset management platform and its digital asset and tokenization strategy, and through its private real estate investment funds for accredited investors and financial professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the Company’s public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

CONTACTS:

Caliber Investor Relations:

Ilya Grozovsky

+1 480-214-1915

Ilya.Grozovsky@CaliberCo.com