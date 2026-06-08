METABORA GAMES Launches 'Puzzle & Guardians' as a LINE MINI App in Japan

Maximizes user accessibility through direct onboarding within LINE Messenger's MINI App Tab

Integrates BORA DEEPS to deliver a differentiated gameplay experience for Japanese users



Strengthens on-chain rewards and BORA token utility, establishing a virtuous ecosystem cycle



SEOUL, South Korea, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- METABORA GAMES (CEO Choi Se-hoon), a leading blockchain game developer, announced today the official launch of 'Puzzle & Guardians', its joint project with Baligames, as a MINI App on LINE Messenger in Japan through LINE NEXT Start, a group company of LY Corporation that operates Japanese Web3 business.

'Puzzle & Guardians' is a hybrid Web3 title that blends casual 3-match puzzle battles with RPG progression. Players can collect and build a roster of Guardians, engage in 1v1 PvP duels and dungeon play, and earn BORA token rewards by completing in-game missions and participating in event leagues.

With this launch, 'Puzzle & Guardians' is now onboarded onto the MINI App platform of LINE, Japan's largest messenger platform, enabling more than 100 million LINE users to play the game instantly inside the LINE Messenger app without any additional installation. The result is a more intuitive, highly accessible play environment.

In conjunction with the Japan launch, METABORA GAMES has integrated 'Puzzle & Guardians' with BORA DEEPS, the core infrastructure service of the BORA ecosystem. Through the BORA DEEPS Quest function, players are offered tailored missions optimized for gameplay, and the rewards they earn can be used across BORA DEEPS' native content — including its 'Mini Game' offering and 'Scratch', a raffle-style service. The integration creates a natural virtuous cycle of play and reward, deepening user engagement across the platform.

The company also plans to continuously expand localized content tailored to the Japanese market, delivering a differentiated participation experience for local users. Launch commemoration events will follow, further reinforcing real-world utility for the BORA token.

More information about 'Puzzle & Guardians' is available on the official BORA DEEPS channels and the LINE platform.

APPENDIX

BORA DEEPS website: https://intro.boradeeps.com/

'Puzzle & Guardians' LINE Mini App URL: https://miniapp.line.me/2008992531-yxrGfhQS

About METABORA GAMES

METABORA GAMES is a subsidiary of METABORA, a casual and blockchain game developer, and serves as the development studio behind the blockchain platform BORA.

Centered on BORA DEEPS — a platform that organically connects in-game activities with rewards — METABORA GAMES designs user-participation-driven structures and collaborates with global partners to co-develop and operate Web3 projects across a wide range of genres.

Media Contact:

hs@arkpoint.kr

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