DEMIRE: Major shareholders launch structured sale process

Major shareholders AEPF III 15 Sarl (“AEPF”), a fund vehicle managed by Apollo Global Management, and Wecken & Cie. are launching a structured process to sell their approximately 90% stake

No plans to sell via the stock exchange

Objective: A new anchor investor with financial strength and a strategic contribution

Foundation laid through stabilisation, portfolio adjustments and financial measures

Langen, 8 June 2026. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) (“DEMIRE” or the “Company) announces that its major shareholders AEPF III 15 Sarl (“AEPF”), a fund vehicle managed by Apollo Global Management, and Wecken & Cie., in alignment with the Company, have initiated a structured process to explore the sale of their combined stake of around 90% in DEMIRE. The Company and the major shareholders are being advised by Rothschild & Co.

The process is at an early stage. It is not yet clear whether a transaction will go ahead, or in what form. There are currently no plans to sell via the stock exchange.

In recent years, DEMIRE has adjusted its portfolio and implemented measures to secure liquidity and stabilise its financing structure. These included, in particular, property sales as well as operational and financial measures to meet existing obligations, including loans and shareholder loans. These steps form the basis for the company’s future development.

A potential change of ownership presents an opportunity to provide further strategic impetus and to further develop DEMIRE’s positioning. The focus is on the targeted development of the portfolio, realising existing value potential, and sustainably strengthening the capital structure and financial flexibility. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board support the process that has been initiated.

Dr Dirk Rüffel, Chairman of the Executive Board, comments: “We are grateful to AEPF and Wecken & Cie. for their constructive and focused support over the past few years. During this time, we have made significant progress in restructuring and stabilising DEMIRE. The portfolio structure is now more balanced, and we have demonstrated the resilience of our business model even during the challenging market conditions of recent years. Against this backdrop, we are aligned with our major shareholders as they explore strategic options for their stake and see this as an opportunity to provide fresh impetus for DEMIRE’s future development.”

Tim Brückner, Chief Financial Officer, adds: “The measures implemented in recent years to secure liquidity and stabilise our financing provide a solid foundation. A potential change of ownership could open up further options, particularly regarding the further development of our capital structure and long-term refinancing. Our focus is on further increasing our financial flexibility, thereby strengthening the foundations for DEMIRE’s sustainable development.”

End of press release

About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 31 March 2026, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 42 properties with a lettable area of around 512 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 0.9 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential. while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.

Contact:

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

T: +49 6103 372 49 44

E: ir@demire.ag