Virbac : Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 05/2026

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital
(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité
des Marchés Financiers)
Quotation place: Euronext Paris
Compartiment A
ISIN code: FR0000031577
|Date
|Total number of shares representing the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|May, 31 2026
|8 390 660
|Gross total of voting rights : 12 706 758
|Net total* of voting rights : 12 697 722
Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.
VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health
NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP
Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com
Website: www.virbac.com
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