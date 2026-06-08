Vascular Closure Device Market: USD 2.59 Billion by 2031 as Minimally Invasive Cardiovascular Procedures Drive Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the vascular closure devices market size was valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase to USD 1.89 billion in 2026. The market is expected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. The market is expanding as healthcare providers increasingly adopt device-based vascular closure solutions to improve procedural efficiency, reduce recovery times, and support the growing shift toward minimally invasive cardiovascular and endovascular interventions.

The growth of the vascular closure device market is closely linked to the increasing number of catheterization-based procedures worldwide. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, peripheral vascular disorders, and structural heart conditions is contributing to higher procedural volumes across hospitals and specialized cardiac centers. Vascular closure devices help achieve rapid hemostasis, reduce complications associated with manual compression, and enable earlier patient ambulation, making them an essential component of modern interventional care.

Technological advancements continue to shape the competitive landscape. Manufacturers are introducing innovative closure systems featuring bioabsorbable materials, enhanced deployment mechanisms, and large-bore access capabilities designed for increasingly complex procedures. The integration of advanced materials and improved device designs is helping reduce complications while improving procedural success rates. In addition, growing adoption of same-day discharge protocols is further increasing demand for efficient vascular closure technologies.

Vascular Closure Device Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the vascular closure device market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of minimally invasive procedures, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and ongoing innovation in cardiovascular care.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region due to increasing healthcare investments, expanding access to cardiovascular treatments, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and growing adoption of advanced interventional procedures across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, driven by increasing utilization of catheter-based therapies, strong clinical expertise, and ongoing investments in cardiovascular and structural heart disease treatment programs.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says “As vascular closure devices continue to play an important role in supporting procedural efficiency and patient management, organizations require market intelligence grounded in consistent research standards and verifiable industry inputs. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary and secondary research with transparent analytical frameworks, helping decision-makers evaluate market developments with a level of rigor and traceability that supports informed strategic planning.”

Vascular Closure Device Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Same-Day Discharge Programs

Healthcare providers are increasingly implementing same-day discharge protocols following catheter-based procedures, creating stronger demand for vascular closure solutions that enable rapid hemostasis and early patient mobilization.

Expansion of Large-Bore Closure Technologies

The growing use of TAVR, EVAR, and other complex cardiovascular procedures is driving demand for advanced large-bore vascular closure devices capable of supporting larger access sites with improved procedural outcomes.

Vascular Closure Device Market Segmentation Overview

Product Type

Active Approximators

Clip-based Devices

Suture-based Devices

Plug-based Devices



Passive Approximators

Hemostatic Pads & Patches

Compression Devices

Material Composition

Collagen-based

PEG / Polymer-based

Suture / Filament-based

Metal Clip-based

Mode of Access

Femoral Access

Large-bore Femoral

Radial Access

Other Modes of Access

Procedure Type

Interventional Cardiology

Peripheral Vascular

Neurovascular

Structural Heart / TAVR

Electrophysiology

End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cath-labs & Out-patient Vascular Centres

Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia



South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/vascular-closure-device-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Vascular Closure Device Market Competitive Outlook

The vascular closure device market features established medical device manufacturers and specialized cardiovascular technology providers focused on advancing closure technologies, improving procedural efficiency, and reducing access-site complications. Companies are investing in bioabsorbable materials, large-bore closure platforms, and next-generation deployment systems to strengthen their market positions. Strategic collaborations, regulatory approvals, and product innovation initiatives continue to shape competitive dynamics across the industry.

Major Companies in the Vascular Closure Device Market include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Terumo Corporation

• Medtronic PLC

• Cordis

• Teleflex Incorporated

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