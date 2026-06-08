Merrick on Midway Apartments in Farmers Branch, Texas is Now Leasing

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfield, a national owner, developer, and operator of multifamily communities, announced today that Merrick on Midway Apartments is now leasing in the heart of Farmers Branch, Texas. The newly opened, 365-unit community introduces thoughtfully designed apartment homes paired with upscale amenities and convenient access to key destinations throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

“Merrick is a reflection of our long-term commitment to building in locations we genuinely believe in,” said Daniel Stewart, Vice President of Development at Fairfield. “Farmers Branch continues to demonstrate tremendous momentum as a centrally located suburb of the Dallas–Fort Worth area, and we are proud to contribute high-quality multifamily housing that residents will be excited to call home. From the resort-style pool to the rooftop sky deck with views spanning from downtown Dallas to AT&T Stadium, every aspect of this project has been carefully designed to add to the resident experience.”

Offering a contemporary mix of studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes, Merrick on Midway blends modern finishes (available in two design package options) with comfort and functionality. Apartment interiors feature wood-style flooring, in-home laundry, and other elements that support everyday living.

Throughout the community, a curated amenity collection includes a resort-style pool with a sundeck, a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring two dedicated studio spaces, and a rooftop sky deck offering sweeping views in multiple directions. The community is also ideally located just minutes from the Galleria Dallas Shopping Center, major employers, and regional transportation corridors, underscoring the appeal of Farmers Branch as a well-connected and growing suburb within the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating Merrick’s grand opening and integration into the Farmers Branch community is slated for early Fall.

Merrick on Midway exemplifies Fairfield’s strategy of investing in high-growth, well-connected locations like Farmers Branch, where thoughtful design and community-driven development can make a lasting impact. The community is now leasing both online and in person. Schedule a tour or start the leasing process at merrickonmidwayapartments.com.

About Fairfield

Fairfield is an owner, developer, and operator of multifamily communities throughout the U.S. We own approximately 50,800 units nationwide across luxury new construction, renovated apartment homes, and tax credit affordable housing in urban and suburban neighborhoods. We offer a vertically integrated national multifamily services platform providing development, construction, renovation, asset and property management, and acquisition and disposition services to our investors. Fairfield operates nationwide, headquartered in San Diego with regional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Fairfield Realty Advisors LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6daec54-d158-4848-96ab-9bfbffd846f0