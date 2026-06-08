Legence Announces Improved Term Loan Pricing on Credit Rating Upgrade

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legence Corp. (Nasdaq: LGN) (“Legence” or the “Company”) today provided an update regarding its $995 million term loan credit facility (the “Term Loan”). On June 5, 2026, S&P Global Ratings upgraded the Company’s issuer credit rating to BB- from B+, with a positive outlook. As previously disclosed on May 28, 2026, the Company recently entered into an amendment of its credit agreement, providing for a 25 basis point decrease in pricing, with an additional 25 basis point reduction at the time of a ratings upgrade by either major agency. As a result of the credit rating upgrade, pricing on the Term Loan has now declined to Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 1.75%.

About Legence

Legence is a leading provider of engineering, consulting, installation, and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating, and installing complex HVAC, process piping, and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems—enhancing energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in new and existing facilities. Legence also delivers long-term performance through strategic upgrades and holistic solutions. Serving some of the world’s most technically demanding sectors, Legence counts over 60% of the Nasdaq-100 Index among its clients.



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