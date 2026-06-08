ConnectWise Unveils the Industry’s First Predictive Intelligence Platform to Lead the Era of Predictive IT

TAMPA, Fla., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise today unveiled the future of IT operations with the introduction of the industry’s first purpose-built System of Action for the era of Predictive IT — the ConnectWise Platform — an AI-native operational platform that unifies PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, automation, orchestration, agentic AI, and an open ecosystem into a single intelligent execution layer for managed services.

The company’s Predictive IT strategy accelerates a fundamental shift from reactive IT management to intelligent operational execution — drawing a clear line between the manual MSP model of the past and the AI-native operating model of the future.

The old way has reached its end. Predictive IT is what comes next.

Reinforcing the near-term value and long-term potential of Predictive IT, ConnectWise released new operational benchmark modeling showing the measurable impact AI-driven automation and orchestration can have on MSP and IT team operations today, while outlining the longer-term evolution toward autonomous and predictive operations.

“Managed services is entering a completely new era,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise. “For decades, MSPs and IT teams have been forced to scale through labor-intensive operations and disconnected systems. ConnectWise is fundamentally changing that operating model. We are building the first purpose-built MSP System of Action — integrating PSA, RMM, workflow orchestration, security, automation, native agentic AI, and an open ecosystem into one intelligent platform designed to help MSPs move from reactive support to Predictive Intelligence.”

“After nearly 30 years running some form of PSA or ITSM, we know the difference between a platform update and a platform shift. This is a shift. The workflow engine alone has profoundly changed how we operate. We've tied real efficiency gains and measurable revenue recovery directly to it — automating dispatch, ticket triage, rote tasks, and real process improvement— things that used to eat our team alive. That's not a pilot program. That's production.” — Rick Harber, Founder and CEO at Decision Digital

The company’s research modeled a representative MSP with approximately $3M in annual managed services revenue and identified significant operational and economic transformation opportunities across the first stages of the Predictive Intelligence journey.

According to the modeling, MSPs operationalizing AI today can realize:

45% reduction in ticket handling time

30–40% fewer tickets through intelligent automation and remediation

80-90% repeat issue prevention

5-12 pts margin uplift through expanded operational capacity

$1M+ strategic revenue opportunity through improved scalability, retention, and premium services



The findings reinforce ConnectWise’s broader vision for Predictive IT, where AI-native operational systems help MSPs and IT teams scale faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver more proactive service outcomes.

“Consolidating systems and data in a single, unified location accelerates the pace at which AI-driven changes can be realized. ConnectWise demonstrated real vision and courage by recognizing this need and committing to build such a platform—an investment that clearly prioritizes the best interests of our community.” — Tony Chiappetta, CEO at Modern IT

ConnectWise emphasized that the company is currently focused on what it defines as “Phase 2” of the Predictive Intelligence maturity journey — operationalizing AI and extending workforce productivity through intelligent copilots, automation, orchestration, and workflow intelligence.

The later phases of the journey — including fully autonomous operations and predictive optimization — represent the company’s long-term vision for how managed services will evolve over the coming years.

“Today, the industry is still in the early stages of the transition from reactive operations to intelligent execution – that’s Phase 1,” Rivelo said. “With our latest innovations, we believe ConnectWise will enable our customers to enter Phase 3 of the journey, where AI moves beyond isolated use cases and begins coordinating, automating, and executing operational work across the business. The autonomous and predictive future is coming, but we want to be thoughtful and credible about where the market is today versus where it’s headed.”

Unlike legacy MSP platforms built through disconnected acquisitions and siloed architectures, ConnectWise’s approach centers around a shared operational data architecture, deep workflow orchestration, and an open ecosystem designed specifically for MSP operations and IT teams.

“MSPs and IT teams don’t need more complexity. They need platforms that create leverage. ConnectWise is giving the channel a unified foundation to scale smarter, operationalize AI, and move faster into the era of Predictive IT.” — Nick Heddy, President and Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8

The ConnectWise Platform integrates:

PSA and service operations

RMM and endpoint telemetry

Cybersecurity operations

Native agentic execution and AI assistants

Workflow automation & orchestration

Intelligent remediation

Operational intelligence

Third-party ecosystem integrations



The result is a true “System of Action” for MSPs and IT teams — one that continuously connects data, workflows, automation, AI, and ecosystem integrations into a unified operational fabric.

“MSPs don’t need more disconnected tools,” said David Raissipour, Chief Product & Technology Officer, ConnectWise. “They need an intelligent operational layer capable of coordinating action, automating execution, and continuously improving operations across their entire business. That is the foundation for Predictive IT, and the future ConnectWise is building.”

General availability lands at the end of June, giving MSPs and IT teams a new path to move beyond reactive operations and into the era of Predictive IT. To learn more, visit connectwise.com/predictive-it .

About ConnectWise

Trusted by 100K+ IT providers worldwide, The ConnectWise Platform brings together PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection with predictive intelligence woven throughout to help partners operate more efficiently and respond to complexity at scale. By combining intelligent automation with an open ecosystem of integrations, ConnectWise enables providers to proactively manage, secure, and support their clients with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. With a relentless focus on innovation and partner success for more than 40 years, ConnectWise has helped partners sustain and grow their businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing service delivery, and enabling scalable business models. Learn more at connectwise.com .

Media Contact

Keith Giannini

Inkhouse for ConnectWise

connectwise@inkhouse.com