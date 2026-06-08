Kustom Entertainment, Inc. Announces Partnership with Gilley’s Gambling Hall to Bring Multi-Season Music Festivals to Park City, Kansas

Country Stampede KANSAS 2027 to take place June 25–27, 2027, at Gilley’s Park City

Overland Park, KS., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kustom Entertainment, Inc. (KUST-NASDAQ), a live entertainment and music festival company (“Kustom” or the “Company”), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kustom 440, Inc., entered into a partnership with Ruffin Properties, LLC, owner of Gilley's Park City (“Gilley’s”) to produce and host music festivals throughout the spring, summer, and fall seasons beginning in 2027, with select events planned for fall 2026.

Country Stampede Kansas celebrates its 30th anniversary on June 25-27, 2026, in Bonner Springs, Kansas. As part of the agreement, the 2027 edition of Country Stampede Kansas will be held at Gilley's from June 25-27, 2027, marking a major next chapter for one of the region's leading country music festivals while enhancing the experience Country Stampede fans know and love.

The move to Gilley’s will allow Kustom to nearly double the capacity of its current venue and host shows for up to 35,000 people. The added space will give Kustom the ability to expand and customize the festival experience with larger crowds, camping, food and beverage options, and other on-site amenities including more premium fan experiences.

The partnership will bring a new festival experience to Park City, KS, a suburb of Wichita, and is expected to include more than 20 show days in 2027. The events will feature live music, camping, food and beverage options, and other festival amenities designed to create a full destination experience for fans, artists, and the surrounding community.

Patrons attending the 2026 Country Stampede Kansas will receive the first look at what the future festival experience at Gilley’s will include. Kustom plans to showcase early details of the Park City festival concept during the 2026 Country Stampede in Bonner Springs. When tickets go on sale for 2027, current ticket holders will also have early access before the general public. Tickets to 2026 Country Stampede Kansas in Bonner Springs, KS can be purchased at www.countrystampede.com.

“This partnership with Gilley’s is an exciting step for Kustom Entertainment as we continue to grow our festival footprint,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Kustom Entertainment, Inc. “Though we know there will be some fans who love the current setting, we assure fans that this partnership will provide an even better overall experience. Gilley’s, Park City, and the Wichita area have a strong live music culture and provide a unique setting to build upon and enhance the best parts of the Country Stampede. The shift in location allows us to expand the fan experience through camping, amenities, and great live music.”

Phil Ruffin, owner of Gilley’s Gambling Hall Park City, Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, and Circus Circus Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, said he is excited about the partnership and the long-term opportunity it creates.





Stan Ross (Left) CEO, Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Phil Ruffin (Right) Owner, Gilley’s Gambling Hall Park City, KS

“Country Stampede and Gilley’s share a strong connection through country music and live entertainment,” said Ruffin. “Our country and western atmosphere, guest experience, and hospitality make Gilley’s an ideal setting for this iconic event. We are honored to partner with Country Stampede as it begins its next chapter in Park City.”

“Country Stampede will bring significant energy and visibility to our community,” Ruffin added. “Beyond the entertainment value, the festival will generate meaningful economic benefits for local businesses and introduce new visitors to everything Park City and the Wichita region have to offer. We are committed to working with festival organizers and community partners to make the 2027 event a success.”

Sean Fox, Park City’s City Administrator, said the partnership represents a major opportunity for the city and the surrounding region.

“Park City is extremely pleased to have Gilley’s serve as the new home for Country Stampede,” said Sean Fox, Park City’s City Administrator. “This partnership aligns perfectly with Park City’s continued commitment to promoting tourism and bringing high-caliber amenities and entertainment to the city and the south-central Kansas region. Large weekend events like this create real value for our community through hotel stays, restaurant visits, fuel stops, retail traffic, rideshare use, and opportunities for local vendors. With several events planned each year, this partnership has the potential to bring repeat visitors to Park City, support local businesses, and strengthen the greater Wichita region’s profile as a live entertainment destination.”

The agreement reflects Kustom’s continued focus on building large-scale live entertainment events across North America. Through its production experience, artist relationships, and festival operations background, Kustom and partners plan to help develop Gilley’s into a seasonal destination for live music and festival fans.

Additional details including fall 2026 event dates, 2027 festival dates, artist lineups, camping packages, ticket information, and festival amenities, will be announced at a later date.

About Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

Kustom produces live music events and festivals across North America. The company focuses on creating memorable fan experiences through live entertainment, festival operations, artist booking, sponsorships, marketing, and event production.

About Gilley’s Gambling Hall

Gilley’s Gambling Hall in Park City is Wichita’s premier gaming and entertainment destination. Offering a Vegas-style experience close to home, Gilley’s features hundreds of gaming machines, simulcast horse race wagering, live entertainment, outstanding food and beverage options, and the region’s only smoke-free gaming environment.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today’s date. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risks described from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the risks described in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information. or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Kustom Entertainment, Inc.

913-456-KUST (5878)

info@kustoment.com

www.kustoment.com

www.kustom440.com

www.countrystampede.com

www.globalfreqs.com

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