KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 JUN 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 23

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date Shares Average price/ share Total cost

1.6.2026 10 000 43,1681 431 681,00

2.6.2026 7 000 43,3412 303 388,40

3.6.2026 6 000 43,2578 259 546,80

4.6.2026 6 000 43,5088 261 052,80

5.6.2026 6 000 43,5787 261 472,20

Total amount week 23 35 000 43,3469 1 517 141,20

Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 382 610 shares

including the shares repurchased on 5.6.2026

On behalf of Kalmar Corporation

Nordea Bank Oyj

Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the

world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and

services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling

equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and

heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120

countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled