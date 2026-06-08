Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 23

 | Source: Kalmar Corporation Kalmar Corporation

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 8 JUN 2026 AT 3.00 PM (EEST) 
     
     
Kalmar Corporation: Share repurchase during week 23  
     
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange    
     
Trade date          SharesAverage price/ shareTotal cost 
1.6.202610 00043,1681431 681,00 
2.6.20267 00043,3412303 388,40 
3.6.20266 00043,2578259 546,80 
4.6.20266 00043,5088261 052,80 
5.6.20266 00043,5787261 472,20 
Total amount week 2335 00043,34691 517 141,20 
     
Kalmar Corporation now holds a total of 382 610 shares  
including the shares repurchased on 5.6.2026   
     
     
On behalf of Kalmar Corporation    
     
Nordea Bank Oyj    
     
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki   
     
For further information, please contact:   
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557   
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697 
     
About Kalmar    
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the
world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and
services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling
equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and
heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120
countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled
approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com  
     
     
     
     


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Attachments

KALMAR 1.6-5.6.2026 Trades
GlobeNewswire

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