Pomerantz LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Securities of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – AMLX

BOSTON, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of publicly traded securities of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION

To: All those who purchased or otherwise acquired Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx”) securities between November 11, 2022, and November 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and who were allegedly damaged thereby (the “Settlement Class”).

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, that Plaintiff Oliver Shih, on behalf of himself and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and Amylyx, Joshua B. Cohen, Justin B. Klee, James M. Frates, and Margaret Olinger (collectively, “Defendants”) have reached a proposed settlement of the claims against the Defendants in the above-captioned class action (the “Action”) in the amount of $6,500,000 (the “Settlement”).

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Nathaniel M. Gorton either in person or remotely, at the Court’s discretion, on September 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Courtroom No. 4, 3rd Floor, 1 Courthouse Way, Boston, Massachusetts, 02210 (the “Settlement Hearing”) to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated May 4, 2026; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the “Net Settlement Fund”) to Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel’s application for attorneys’ fees, litigation expenses, and award to Plaintiff. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another written notice. Information about the hearing will be posted at www.strategicclaims.net/Amylyx/. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Proof of Claim”), you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting www.strategicclaims.net/Amylyx/ or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

P.O. Box 230

Media, PA 19063

Toll-Free: (866) 274-4004

Fax: (610) 565-7985

info@strategicclaims.net

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim or for copies of the Notice and Proof of Claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

POMERANTZ LLP

Jeremy A. Lieberman, Esq.

Samantha Daniels, Esq.

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10016

www.pomlaw.com

(212) 661-1100

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim postmarked or submitted online no later than August 31, 2026. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Proof of Claim, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received no later than August 11, 2026. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement; Lead Counsel’s application for awards of attorneys’ fees, expenses, and award to Lead Plaintiff; and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must submitted to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than August 24, 2026.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.