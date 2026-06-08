Holisteek Launches Global Wellness Platform Connecting Users With Curated Wellness Experiences

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holisteek, a curated global wellness platform for intentional living and holistic health, is now live worldwide at www.holisteek.com . The platform connects people with high-quality wellness spaces, experiences, events, curated information, and selected wellness tools, bringing them together in a single refined ecosystem built to make modern well-being easier to navigate.

At its core, Holisteek brings together curated guides, best-of recommendations, and expert-selected picks spanning wellness spaces, experiences, retreats, and tools — helping people decide where to go, what to try, and what to bring into their routines without wading through an endless, fragmented landscape. An interactive global map of pilates studios, yoga sanctuaries, bodywork practitioners, and holistic wellness experiences rounds out the platform.

Rather than overwhelming users with excess information, Holisteek emphasizes curation — highlighting trusted places, meaningful practices, and carefully selected tools that genuinely support well-being — while fostering a sense of connection and community for people seeking spaces where they can feel supported and engage with wellness in a more human and grounded way.

The platform was founded by Sol Chocano, a somatic and yoga teacher who drew directly from her own healing journey and embodied practice in shaping its philosophy.

Through years of navigating high-pressure environments in New York City, emotional challenges, and unexplained physical symptoms accompanied by anxiety, Sol found herself at a point where she could not find clear answers within conventional healthcare or wellness systems. Despite consulting professionals and exploring multiple approaches, she was repeatedly told there was nothing definitively wrong, yet her symptoms were real and persistent. That disconnect became the beginning of a deeper search to understand what was happening within her body and mind.

Over time, that search led her to holistic practices such as somatic work, nervous system regulation, breathwork, and global wellness traditions. These approaches helped her reconnect with her body, regulate her system, and gradually restore her sense of health and balance.

"Conventional approaches often act as temporary fixes, but true restoration requires addressing the nervous system and the deeper mind-body connection," she explains. "I realized that achieving real well-being requires a more conscious and personalized approach. Whether it is pilates, meditation, breathwork, or energy practices, the goal is the same — returning to balance."

As she traveled, studied, and immersed herself in global wellness cultures and modalities, Sol kept encountering the same obstacle: finding authentic, high-quality wellness spaces, experiences, information, and tools across different cities was fragmented, inconsistent, and overwhelming. That gap became the problem Holisteek was created to solve.

In a world driven by disconnection and overstimulation, Sol built Holisteek to make holistic living accessible to all. The platform is now live globally at www.holisteek.com .

Media Contact:

Sol Chocano

Holisteek

sol@holisteek.com

https://holisteek.com/

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