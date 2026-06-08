Rocket Doctor AI Launches a  Strategic Marketing Partnership with Rick Ware Racing and FINTEKK AP for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series, NHRA (National Hot Rod Association), World Supercross Championship, AFT (AMA - American Flat Track)  and other Nationally televised Motor Sport Events

Rocket Doctor AI launches a strategic marketing partnership with Rick Ware Racing and FINTEKK AP to accelerate U.S. brand awareness and patient acquisition initiatives.

Partnership helps expand access to millions of potential patients as Rocket Doctor AI continues scaling across key U.S. markets with access to more than 21 million covered lives already.

Agreement establishes a national marketing platform spanning NASCAR, NHRA, American Flat Track (AFT) and World Supercross events, with broadcast exposure across leading U.S. media networks, including NBC, FOX, USA Network, Amazon Prime, TNT Sports and HBO Max.

RWR driver-athletes competing include eight-time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion Tony Schumacher; six-time IHRA World Champion and 2024 NHRA Top Fuel U.S. Nationals Champion Clay Millican; NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2019–2020 Asian Le Mans Series LMP2 AM champion Cody Ware; three-time AMA Supercross 450SX Champion Cooper Webb; and two-time AFT Grand National Champion Briar Bauman.

Includes potential future investment of up to US$5 million and opportunities to support Rocket Doctor AI's expansion into additional U.S. states.

Vancouver, BC, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI” or the “Company”), a physician-built, AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on empowering doctors and expanding access to high-quality affordable care, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive Marketing Agreement (the "Agreement") with Rick Ware Racing, LLC ("RWR") and FINTEKK AP, LLC ("FTEK") and together with RWR, (the "Marketing Partners"), dated effective June 5, 2026 for the provision of product marketing and brand awareness services, specifically the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series.

The partnership with Rick Ware Racing and FINTEKK AP represents a strategic investment in national brand visibility and patient acquisition, supporting the Company’s efforts to connect more Americans with affordable, physician-led healthcare services as it continues to expand across the country.

“NASCAR and motorsports offer a powerful platform to connect with passionate, loyal communities across the country and advance our focus on making healthcare more accessible, approachable, and trusted.” Said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI. “Through Rick Ware Racing and FINTEKK AP, we have an opportunity to introduce Rocket Doctor AI to millions of Americans while expanding our presence in key states, such as California and New York. This partnership further validates the strength of our brand, our technology platform, and our vision for the future of healthcare."

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The partnership is designed to accelerate the Company's growth through a national marketing, brand awareness and business activation campaign targeting communities that closely align with Rocket Doctor AI’s core patient populations, including rural, underserved, and working-class populations. Through nationally televised events and integrated media opportunities, Rocket Doctor AI will engage consumers both at live events and through national broadcasts across NBC, FOX, USA Network, Amazon Prime, TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Cody Ware, NASCAR Cup Series Driver for Rick Ware Racing, said "NASCAR fans come from every corner of America, including many rural and underserved communities where access to healthcare can be a challenge. Having dealt with my own health issues, I understand how important it is to be able to get timely access to care. I'm excited to help introduce Rocket Doctor AI to our fans and be part of a partnership that can make a real difference in fans’ lives."

Beyond branding and media exposure, Rick Ware Racing and FINTEKK AP will work alongside Rocket Doctor AI to support expansion initiatives in markets hosting major motorsports events, helping the Company engage directly with local communities, healthcare stakeholders, physicians and patients while accelerating awareness of Rocket Doctor AI's healthcare platform.

About the Agreement

The Agreement provides for a coordinated national brand integrity and awareness, marketing, and business activation campaign designed to support the Company's business development and brand roll-out in the United States (the “Campaign”). The Campaign is focused on brand awareness in the United States, with primary emphasis on California, New York and the Tri-State area, Texas, and Florida, and will also target international audiences through the motorsport programs.

Under the Agreement, the Company will be featured as a Primary Brand, Co-Primary Brand, or Associated Brand on the #51 Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Cup Series competition cars across nationally televised events broadcast on NBC, USA Network, Amazon Prime, TNT Sport, and HBO Max. The Company will also be featured on the #51 Rick Ware Racing Top Fuel dragster across nationally televised NHRA events, with featured drivers including 8-time NHRA World Champion Tony Schumacher and 6-time IHRA World Champion Clay Millican. Additional brand placements include the American Flat Track Series with 2-time World Champion Briar Bauman aboard a Harley-Davidson Flat Track bike, and FIA World Supercross events with 3-time AMA Champion and current World Supercross rider Cooper Webb.

As consideration for the Campaign, the Company will issue the Marketing Partners an aggregate of 7,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a “Company Share”) at a deemed price of USD $0.50 per Company Share, representing a total value of USD $3,500,000, for services rendered during the period from June 6, 2026 through September 30, 2026. Such Company Shares will be issued in equal installments on a monthly basis commencing July 6, 2026 as the Campaign is completed and services rendered.

Unless the Company delivers written notice to the Marketing Partners no later than ten (10) days prior to September 30, 2026 advising of its election to pause the Marketing Partners’ activities, the Marketing Partners will continue to provide services through December 31, 2026, for which the Company will issue an additional 3,000,000 Company Shares at a deemed price of USD $0.50 per Company Share representing an aggregate value of USD $1,500,000, of which 1,500,000 Company Shares will be issued on November 6, 2026 and 1,500,000 Company Shares on December 6, 2026.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Marketing Partners also hold an option, exercisable upon mutual written consent of all parties, to receive an additional USD $5,000,000 in Company Shares (at a deemed price equal to the greater of USD $0.50 per Company Share or a 10% premium to the current market price) as consideration for a renewal of substantially similar services for the 2027 calendar year.

All Company Shares issuable pursuant to the Agreement will be subject to a contractual lock-up restriction of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance of each monthly tranche.

The Campaign commences on June 6, 2026 and continues through December 31, 2026, subject to earlier modification or discontinuance in accordance with its terms and the previously referenced 2027 renewal option.

The Marketing Partners are arms’ length to the Company and no finders fees are payable in connection with the Agreement.

Inaugural Event

The Company and Marketing Partners currently plan to go live with “All Teams” with the Associated Brand campaign and test as a Primary event on the 14th June at Pocono, PA and then go live in San Diego, CA on the 21st June on the inaugural Coronado Naval Base Anduril 250 event.

About FinTekk

FinTekk AP, LLC is a United States based Corporate Finance Advisory firm specializing in direct investments, strategic consulting, and capital markets solutions. Founded by Kevin P. O’Connell, the firm has been actively investing in and advising companies since the 1990s, with a particular focus on leveraging sports marketing partnerships, and brand activation to drive growth for its portfolio companies. FinTekk AP combines traditional corporate finance expertise with modern revenue activation strategies, helping businesses secure capital, optimize operations, and expand their market presence through innovative sponsorships and influencer-driven campaigns.

To learn more about Fintekk, contact: https://fintekkap.com/

About Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) is a multi-series American motorsports team founded in 1995 by former driver and third-generation racer Rick Ware. Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, the team competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with entries including the No. 51 car driven by Cody Ware. Beyond NASCAR, RWR maintains a diverse racing portfolio that includes the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series (Top Fuel), Progressive American Flat Track, FIM World Supercross Championship, ARCA Menards Series, and other disciplines. With over 40 years in motorsports, Rick Ware has built the organization into a versatile operation known for its entrepreneurial approach, technical alliances (including a new 2026 partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet), and success across both four-wheel and two-wheel racing platforms.

To learn more about Rick Ware Racing (RWR), contact: https://www.wareracing.com/

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact: www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated delivery and scope of product marketing and brand activation services by Rick Ware Racing, LLC and FINTEKK AP, LLC; the anticipated issuance of common shares of the Company as consideration under the Marketing Agreement; the expected receipt of Canadian Securities Exchange approval for such share issuances; the anticipated brand exposure, audience reach, and business development outcomes to be generated by the Campaign; the Company's anticipated growth and market penetration in the United States; and the potential exercise of the 2027 renewal option by the Marketing Partners. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key assumptions, including: receipt of CSE approval for each tranche of share issuances under the Marketing Agreement on a timely basis; the continued listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE; the ability of the Marketing Partners to deliver the Services in accordance with the Marketing Agreement, including the participation of featured drivers in the Events described therein; the absence of material changes to the event schedules described in the Marketing Agreement; no material adverse change in the Company's business, operations, financial condition, or prospects; and the continued compliance of all parties with applicable Canadian and United States securities laws and motorsport sanctioning body requirements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the failure to obtain CSE approval for any or all tranches of share issuances in a timely manner or at all; cancellation, postponement, or material modification of motorsport events comprising the Campaign; substitution of featured drivers or changes in team participation; changes in the Company's share price affecting the perceived value of share-based consideration; the inability of the Marketing Partners to fulfill their obligations under the Marketing Agreement; risks related to U.S. and Canadian securities law compliance in connection with the issuance of restricted shares; the Company's ability to successfully execute its business development and commercialization strategy in the United States; competitive conditions in the artificial intelligence and digital health sectors; and general economic and market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.



