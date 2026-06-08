Digits Launches Agentic Close, Turning the Ledger Into a Continuous Close System

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the world’s first AI-native accounting platform, today launched Agentic Close, an end-to-end close system that continuously collects, books, reconciles, schedules, reviews, and reports on financial activity as it enters the ledger.

Agentic Close brings together Digits’ 24/7 AI Bookkeeping, AI Bank Reconciliations, Automated Schedules, Quality Control, Checklist, and Firm Dashboard to help accounting firms manage by exception instead of rebuilding the same review process across every client, every month.

For decades, accounting platforms have been sold as the financial system of record. But while they store financial data, the work required to produce a complete, accurate, trusted set of books has been left to bolt-on tools and manual labor.

Agentic Close changes that model by making the ledger continuously responsible for the work behind the close. As new financial activity enters Digits, the platform books it, evaluates it against firm standards, and surfaces the right exceptions into Checklist for accountant review.

Unlike prompt-driven AI close tools, where an accountant describes a workflow, reviews the steps an agent creates, approves it to run, and decides when to run it again, Digits runs continuously in the background. Once configured, Digits checks are deterministic, auditable, always on, and applied continuously as every new transaction enters the ledger.

“Accountants have been stuck doing the work their software never finished,” said Jeff Seibert, Founder and CEO of Digits. “The ledger should collect the activity, book it, reconcile it, maintain the schedules, enforce the firm’s standards, and bring the exceptions forward for review. That is what Agentic Close does.”

Plain English instructions. Deterministic checks.

Accounting teams already have expectations for how they want the books reviewed: material expenses over a threshold, transactions booked to parent categories, missing customer or vendor assignments, unusual P&L movement, and client-specific policies.

With Agentic Close, teams express those expectations as Agent Instructions in plain English. Digits converts them into highly efficient, deterministic checks that run consistently across the ledger, continuously and without hallucinating.

The ledger does the monitoring. The accountant stays in control.

The Agentic Close, end to end

Agentic Close brings the major workflows of the close into one continuously operating accounting platform:

Collect: Digits Connect integrates with more than 12,000 financial institutions and automatically imports financial activity as it happens. Paper documents, including checks, bills, invoices, and statement PDFs, can be submitted by photo, drag-and-drop, or email forward and are processed automatically.

Book: Digits AGL® books financial activity as it arrives using custom-built, domain-specific AI bookkeeping models rather than general-purpose LLMs. Trained on 180 million transactions representing nearly $1 trillion in real financial activity, the models know when they are confident and when they are not. Exceptions surface automatically in Checklist.

Reconcile: Digits starts reconciliations automatically. Statements are fetched automatically from supported banks or imported via drag-and-drop or email. Digits matches bank feeds, statement PDFs, and ledger data, catches duplicates and missing activity, and surfaces anomalies that need review.

Schedule: Digits brings supporting accrual schedules directly into the ledger. When a transaction looks like it needs accrual treatment, such as a fixed asset, prepaid expense, or deferred revenue, Digits drafts the schedule, shows assumptions and projected entries, and surfaces it in Checklist for approval. Once approved, monthly journal entries are maintained automatically.

Review with Quality Control: Quality Control reviews the bookkeeping models’ work using always-on checks for balance anomalies, material transactions, unusual spend, parent-category bookings, and other items that need a second look. Clear-cut issues can be resolved automatically. Issues requiring judgment are escalated to Checklist with context and a recommended action.

Firms can describe checks in natural language, and Digits turns those instructions into deterministic checks that run against every new transaction.

Report: Clients can access live financials 24/7 through interactive portals, dashboards, and real-time financial statements. Digits also generates and schedules customizable reports that are interactive, drillable to the source transaction, and commentable at the line level.

“We’ve loved working with Digits and have seen the impact it can have on our firm,” said Jared Duffin, Director at Hemlock Financial Group. “Each new release has helped us do more for our clients and work better as a team. We’re excited for Agentic Close to bring stronger quality control across the entire close, helping us shift time away from manual review and toward the client work that matters most.”

Agentic Close is available today for all accounting firms on Digits.

To learn more, visit digits.com/blog/agentic-close

About Digits

Digits is the world’s first AI-native general ledger, with built-in intelligence delivering month-end close automation for accounting firms and finance teams. From 24/7 AI bookkeeping to agentic reconciliation, accrual schedules, quality review, analysis, and report generation, Digits saves accountants and business owners countless hours of tedium and frustration every month.

Launched in 2025, Digits manages $850B in financial activity across hundreds of accounting firms and thousands of businesses.

Digits was founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert and is backed by almost $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ well-known angel investors, including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, former CPO at OpenAI and Instagram.



Media contact:

Gina Rezendes

Big Swing Communications

617-640-9278

gina@big-swing.com

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