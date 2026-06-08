Hillsborough County Public Schools Partners with MagicSchool to Amplify Educator Impact and Strengthen Student Learning

TAMPA, Fla., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) and MagicSchool , the #1 AI platform for schools, have partnered to bring trusted, education-first AI to over 14,000 teachers, principals, instructional coaches, and school leaders across the district. As the 7th largest school district in the country, serving more than 218,000 students across the greater Tampa area, Hillsborough is working closely with MagicSchool to help educators save time, personalize instruction, and improve student outcomes through AI tools created solely for education. MagicSchool is trusted by more than 7 million educators across 160 countries.

The partnership builds on a successful pilot program in the 2025/2026 school year, during which more than 5,000 Hillsborough educators used MagicSchool across 233 schools and district departments. During the pilot, 94% of participating teachers found the platform useful, and 65% reported saving at least an hour every week, time that went directly back to students and their personal lives.

“We’re encouraged by the impact we’re seeing with MagicSchool and the valuable time it’s giving back to our teachers,” said Gary Brady, chief academic officer for Hillsborough County Public Schools. “It’s a tool designed to support teachers—not replace them. Human connection, collaboration and critical thinking remain at the heart of learning, and nothing can ever replace a strong teacher in the classroom.”

“Hillsborough has been an extraordinary partner, and what we've seen from their educators during this pilot is exactly why we built MagicSchool,” said Adeel Khan, founder and CEO of MagicSchool. “Hillsborough teachers are getting their time back, and they're spending it exactly where it matters: with students. AI built for education can clear the path for the irreplaceable human part of teaching: the relationships, the real-time judgment, and the moments that only a great teacher can create.”

MagicSchool was built by educators for educators, offering AI tools that are designed for how school districts like Hillsborough support teaching and learning. Every tool is grounded in the district's own curriculum, aligned to Florida teaching standards, and designed to support teachers on a daily basis. MagicSchool is available where and when teachers need it, connected to the content and context they are already working from.

For districts, that means leaders gain the visibility, control, and safeguards they need to adopt AI responsibly. With strong privacy protections and built-in oversight, MagicSchool makes it possible to scale AI in a way that’s safe, aligned, and grounded in classroom impact.

For Hillsborough educators, that support comes through help with routine, time‑consuming administrative and planning tasks that can otherwise pull them away from students. By streamlining those behind‑the‑scenes responsibilities, teachers are able to spend more of their time focused on instruction, building relationships with students and families, and meeting individual student needs. When teachers have more time and clarity to do their work, they can focus on what matters most—the human work of teaching.

Kelly Whitton, a teacher at Wharton High School, spent the school year testing MagicSchool, and has found the platform to be incredibly helpful. “It saves me so much time,” she said. “Things that used to take me an hour could take 2-3 minutes now.”

Nicole Korte, a current Hillsborough County classroom teacher, said “I want to personally thank MagicSchool AI for the amount of time it has given me. If there is one thing that I always need more of, it's time. As a result, I am able to focus more on my students: their needs, their interests, and their passion for learning.”

To support educators, HCPS has invested in professional AI training alongside the platform. Teachers who complete three hours of MagicSchool professional development by June 30, 2026 earn in-service points, and school leaders can request no-cost sessions for their teams.

About Hillsborough County Public Schools

Hillsborough County Public Schools is the nation’s seventh largest school district, serving over 218,000 students across Hillsborough County, Florida. Guided by a commitment to student achievement and innovation, the district provides a broad range of academic and career pathways designed to prepare students for success after graduation. For more information or to enroll, visit hillsboroughschools.org .

About MagicSchool

MagicSchool is the AI Operating System for Schools, used by millions of educators worldwide. It gives teachers a safe, effective AI assistant that saves 7–10 hours each week and helps them focus on what matters most: their students.

With standards-aligned tools and built-in safeguards, teachers can plan, assess, and differentiate more efficiently while maintaining instructional integrity.

Students learn through guided, teacher-led AI experiences that build critical thinking and AI literacy.

District leaders get the oversight and control they need to adopt AI responsibly, with strong privacy protections and clear visibility across their system.