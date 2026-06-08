Oscar-Winning ‘March of the Penguins’ Producer Debuts Cricket Documentary on Willow TV

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow by Cricbuzz, the destination for live, streaming, and on-demand cricket in the US and Canada, today announced the premiere of its first original feature-length documentary, The Long Game: Saurabh Netravalkar, Between Two Worlds, premiering June 17 on Willow TV, followed by its June 18 debut on Amazon Prime Video, just in time for the opening of the 2026 Major League Cricket season on June 18.

Produced by Academy Award winner Adam Leipzig, whose 2006 documentary March of the Penguins won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, the film marks Leipzig’s 40th feature film and Willow’s expansion from live sports broadcaster into premium original storytelling. A precursor to The Long Game, Willow’s short documentary American Cricket recently earned three Telly Awards, including Silver wins in the General-Sports and General-Unscripted categories.

“Saurabh represents a kind of determination and clarity that reaches far beyond cricket,” said Adam Leipzig, producer of the film. “Whether you know the sport or not, this is a story about persistence, identity and achieving something that once felt impossible. We want people to watch this film and understand why someone keeps fighting for a dream, even after setbacks, uncertainty and years away from the game. That’s what makes his story powerful.”

Directed by Pierre Friquet, The Long Game: Saurabh Netravalkar, Between Two Worlds tells the story of one of the most unlikely figures in modern sports. The documentary follows Netravalkar’s journey from a promising cricket player in India, where he played alongside future Indian cricket stars before an unexpected setback derailed his international career, to earning a master’s degree at Cornell University and building a career as a lead engineer in Silicon Valley, before ultimately helping lead the United States to a historic victory over Pakistan during the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, one of the biggest upsets in cricket history. Along the way, the film explores the setbacks, uncertainty and sacrifices that shaped his path, from falling short of his early cricket ambitions in India to rebuilding his life and rediscovering the sport thousands of miles from home.

“Telling this story means sharing parts of my life I’ve kept private, like the doubts, the moments when cricket felt impossible to hold onto, the sacrifices my family made so I could chase two dreams at once,” said Saurabh Netravalkar. “If this film helps even one person believe they don’t have to choose between who they are and who they want to become, then opening up like this was worth it. That’s bigger than cricket, bigger than me.”

“For too long, cricket’s growth in America has been limited by how the sport is presented as something foreign or inaccessible,” said Todd Myers, Chief Operating Officer of Willow by Cricbuzz. “Saurabh’s story shows that cricket is already part of the American experience. This documentary is our first step in showing the human side of the sport, not just the game itself. We’re betting that great storytelling, not just great matches, will bring new audiences to cricket.”

The Long Game will premiere on Willow TV on Wednesday, June 17 at 8 p.m. EDT, followed by an encore presentation at 10 p.m. EDT. The documentary will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, June 18, with broader U.S. distribution and an international rollout across India, South Asia, the UK, Australia and the Caribbean planned for later this summer, positioning the film to reach both mainstream American audiences and global cricket communities.

The documentary arrives as cricket experiences unprecedented growth in the United States, fueled by Major League Cricket’s upcoming fourth season, Team USA’s historic upset over Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and anticipation for cricket’s return to the Olympics at LA28. With the sport poised to reach mainstream American audiences, The Long Game offers both longtime fans and newcomers an entry point into cricket through character-driven storytelling.

About Willow by Cricbuzz

Willow by Cricbuzz is the premier destination for cricket in the United States and Canada, boasting the most comprehensive live, streaming, and on-demand cricket coverage available. Guided by its mission to make cricket globally accessible, Willow by Cricbuzz combines cricket’s rich heritage with innovative broadcasting to offer an unmatched viewing experience.

Dedicated to excellence and innovation, Willow by Cricbuzz provides cricket enthusiasts with HD-quality live streaming and extensive coverage from nearly every major cricket board and tournament worldwide.

Willow by Cricbuzz’s TV network is also available through top providers such as DISH, Sling, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, Optimum, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Fubo and Yupp TV, and also offers a dedicated streaming app available on all major CTV devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV, and more, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

Explore the ultimate cricket experience at www.willow.tv.

For more information, contact:

Albert Heape

Bob Gold & Associates

O: 310-320-2010 / M: 224-678-6250

willow@bobgoldpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

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