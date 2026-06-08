Eikon Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Ma. Fatima D. Francisco to its Board of Directors

MILLBRAE, Calif., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIKN) (“Eikon”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Ma. Fatima ("Fama") D. Francisco as an independent director to Eikon’s Board of Directors, effective June 15, 2026. Ms. Francisco will also serve on the Compensation Committee of the Board.

"Fama brings a remarkable record of leadership, innovation and talent development from one of the world's most successful global enterprises," said Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eikon. "Her perspectives on commercial planning, operational execution and cultivating high-performing teams will be invaluable as Eikon continues to build a global, fully integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are delighted to welcome Fama to the Board."

Ms. Francisco most recently served as Chief Executive Officer, Baby, Feminine and Family Care at The Procter & Gamble Company, where she led one of the company's largest global business units. During her more than 35-year career at Procter & Gamble, she has held numerous leadership positions across marketing, innovation, commercial operations and general management. She also serves on the Board of Directors of HP Inc. and Nestle S.A., and previously served on the Board of Directors of Organon & Co.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors at Eikon," said Ms. Francisco. "Throughout my career, I have been inspired by organizations that combine innovation with a commitment to improving people's lives. Eikon has built an extraordinary foundation by bringing together advanced engineering, data science and biology in pursuit of important new medicines. I look forward to supporting the company's efforts to translate that innovation into therapies that can make a meaningful difference for patients."

Ms. Francisco holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Marketing from the University of the Philippines.

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. Eikon’s initial focus is oncology, where it is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need that could eventually become critical medicines for the treatment of various cancers. Eikon deploys its technology platform, including its proprietary single molecule tracking system, to develop internally-derived novel therapies, while also leveraging the deep expertise of its management team to in-license promising assets. Eikon’s vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. For more information, visit www.eikontx.com.

Forward-Looking/Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the therapeutic potential, safety, and efficacy of Eikon’s product candidates; the timing for anticipated data readouts; expected milestones and business objectives; and other statements regarding Eikon’s future operations, financial performance, financial position, prospects, objectives, strategies and other future events.

These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: our limited operating history; our significant net losses incurred since inception and the likelihood of incurring additional losses for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional funding; the early stage of development of many of our product candidates and the possibility that our product candidates may fail in development; our dependence on the success of our current product candidates; our ability to leverage our technology platform to enable more informed drug research and development; legal and regulatory risks; intellectual property-related risks; and those risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Eikon’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 11, 2026, and in other public filings with the SEC in the future.

As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Eikon undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors

Alfred “Freddie” Bowie, Ph.D., CFO

ir@eikontx.com

Media

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com