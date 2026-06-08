Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences Announces the 2026 Partnerships with Sites Summit Agenda

NEW YORK, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences today announces the Partnerships with Sites Summit agenda. The 2nd annual Summit takes place September 14, 2026, at the Sheraton Boston Hotel.

The Summit brings together clinical trial sites, sponsors, and CROs to address the critical challenge in clinical research: improving patient enrollment by focusing on operational realities and partnership strategies that enable scalable, high-performing collaboration across the ecosystem.

“The time is now, as sites face increasing burden, protocols grow more complex, and the demand for trials continues to rise,” said Kate Woda, Senior Director, Partnerships with Sites Summit. “Partnerships with Sites focuses on what sites need to succeed and how to rebuild the ecosystem to support better patient enrollment.”

The Summit features multi-stakeholder participation, including leaders from organizations such as Eli Lilly, Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, Novartis, BMS, Takeda, Merck, Teva, Keenova, Sanofi and more.

The program addresses:

Keynote: Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development on global shifts in the site landscape and implications for sponsors and CROs

on global shifts in the site landscape and implications for sponsors and CROs Diverse site perspectives, addressing what sites need from sponsors and CROs to improve enrollment and retention

addressing what sites need from sponsors and CROs to improve enrollment and retention Redesigning sponsor-site-CRO partnerships to enable scalable, trust-based execution

to enable scalable, trust-based execution Discussions on early study design and contracting alignment , incorporating site realities to reduce downstream inefficiencies

, incorporating site realities to reduce downstream inefficiencies AI in clinical trials , examining where it is delivering value at the site level

, examining where it is delivering value at the site level Trial technology, workflow burden, and operational efficiency at the site level

at the site level Case studies on practical frameworks on enrollment, startup timelines, and site engagement strategies





Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Partnerships with Sites will be followed by DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research, taking place September 15–16.

To learn more about Partnerships with Sites and to register to attend, please visit partnershipswithsites.com.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Brandon Pepper at bpepper@questex.com.

About Fierce Life Sciences

Fierce Life Sciences offers a full suite of news, analysis and event education, all in one place. From preclinical research to market and beyond, our team of editors and handpicked experts deliver insights you can source with confidence and events, both virtual and live, that support professional and business growth.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Alaina Schwartz

Partnerships with Sites Summit

aschwartz@questex.com