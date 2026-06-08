OceanFirst Financial Corp. Agrees to Sell $1.4 Billion of Multifamily Loans in Balance Sheet Repositioning

RED BANK, N.J., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: “OCFC”) (“OceanFirst”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced that the Bank has entered into an agreement to sell $1.4 billion of multifamily loans, which represents a majority of the multifamily loans that it acquired in its recently completed acquisition of Flushing Financial Corporation, which closed on June 1, 2026. The sale will reduce the Bank’s Commercial Real Estate concentration by $1.4 billion, and importantly, eliminate the majority of the Bank’s exposure to rent-regulated properties in New York city. The agreed purchase price is consistent with initial valuation estimates disclosed at the time the acquisition was announced.

The Bank expects that the loan sales will be completed by the end of the second quarter. The actual amount of loans sold will be adjusted for amortization, prepayments and other adjustments, and the proceeds will be used to purchase highly liquid, investment-grade securities with average yields similar to the yields of the loans being sold. Further details of the balance sheet repositioning and impact on the combined company will be reported in the Company’s second quarter earnings release and second quarter earnings conference call.

About OceanFirst

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $23 billion regional bank serving business and retail customers throughout New Jersey, New York, Long Island, and the major metropolitan areas from Massachusetts through Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, please visit us at www.oceanfirst.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words such as “ estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “could,” “target,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, may differ from assumptions and many are beyond the control of the Company. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses, the effects of a potential future federal government shutdown, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, our ability to enter into new markets and capitalize on growth opportunities, the adequacy of and changes in the economic assumptions and methodology for computing the allowance for credit losses, availability of capital, competition, our ability to maintain and increase market share and control expenses, changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks and fraud, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations.

The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Alfred Goon

SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

investorrelations@oceanfirst.com

Company Contact:



Patrick S. Barrett

Chief Financial Officer

OceanFirst Financial Corp.

1.888.623.2633 ext. 27507

Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com

